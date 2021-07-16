Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Check the leaves of gooseberry bushes for sawfly larvae, which can strip the foliage in a matter of days. Jet them off with water or pick them off by hand.
Peg down runners on strawberry plants to create more plants for next year. If you don’t need more plants, simply remove the strawberry runners.
Continue to tie in and train new growth on climbing plants.
Prune lupins to encourage further flowers.
Cutting back growth in hanging-baskets can encourage new flowers and foliage. Make sure you feed the baskets well after doing this.
Take cuttings from tender plants for overwintering indoors. Cuttings can also still be taken from many shrubs and herbaceous perennials.
Pick, dry and freeze herbs (pictured) for using later.