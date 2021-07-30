It's a good time to cut back growth in your hanging-baskets.

Keep watering – especially young plants and any in containers. And feed mature plants in pots.

Layer and take cuttings of pinks and carnations – it’s not a particularly difficult job.

Deadhead flowers as they fade – it’s a chore but it will encourage plants to produce even more blooms.

Anyone planning a new lawn should prepare the ground by removing weeds and stones, levelling the soil etc.

Cutting back growth in hanging-baskets can encourage new flowers and foliage and will revive the display. Make sure you that feed your baskets well after doing this.