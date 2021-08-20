Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Stake tall or top-heavy dahlias and lilies to prevent them being damaged by wind and rain.

Top up ponds and bird baths regularly.

Water fruit and veg plants daily.

Prune all summer-flowering shrubs once the blooms are finished.

Water evergreen shrubs like camellias and rhododendrons.

Keep patio container plants well watered and feed with a liquid fertilizer every fortnight.

Dead-head annual bedding plants and perennials.

Cut back faded perennials to keep borders tidy.

Cut back herbs to encourage a new flush of leaves to harvest before the first frost.

Prune wisteria after flowering by removing all the whippy side-shoots from the main branch framework to 20cm from base.

Trim any lavender plants after they’ve finished flowering to keep them compact.