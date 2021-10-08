Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Now is the time to clean off the dead foliage of gladioli corms before storing them over winter.

Lift and clean off the dead foliage of dahlia tubers, begonia tubers and gladioli corms (pictured) before storing them over winter.

Take hardwood cuttings from deciduous shrubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prune rambling and climbing roses once they’ve finished flowering, and tie in the stems to protect them from wind damage.

Clear up fallen rose leaves to prevent diseases such as black spot from over-wintering. Don’t compost the leaves.

Clear overhanging plants from pathways to maintain access around the garden.

Cut back perennial plants that have died down. Alternatively, leave dead foliage in place to shelter wildlife.