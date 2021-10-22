Gardening jobs for the week ahead

Most will compost relatively easily, so collect them up and turn them into leafmould.
Cut down the dead foliage and flowers of perennials and lift and divide any that have outgrown their home. Replant healthy offshoots or pass them on to friends and neighbours.
There is still time to do a bit of planting – spring-flowering tulips, for instance, as well as many shrubs and trees.
The soil is still warm and moist – perfect conditions for encouraging fresh root growth before winter sets in.
Clean the pond (take out the pump and store it indoors for winter), scrape or hose off mould on paths, wash and disinfect dirty plant pots (pictured) and containers and clean greenhouse glass.