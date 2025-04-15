The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And I am going to share some of those memories, starting with hibiscus, the China rose, the tree hollyhock, which, given fertile soil, will stage a sumptuous show – months of huge, saucer-shaped blooms of various colours.

There is, of course, an indoor version of the China rose, which, thanks to the growing popularity of the conservatory, is now not uncommon this far north of the equator.

Unlike its bigger cousins, it normally flowers for just a few days of the year, but given plenty of pampering and tender, loving care, it can bloom for weeks and remain happy and healthy for many years.

Hibiscus china rose

As I’ve said, the lovely blooms come in a wide variety of colours, and although they don’t last long, they are abundant.

Keep the air around the plant’s leaves moist, ensure it gets plenty of light and warmth, and repot it every year, and it should thrive in an English summer.

The biggest threat to its survival is watering – both over-watering and under-watering are major reasons why the China rose often fails to flourish.

Eventually, a happy hibiscus can reach a height of six feet.

Flame

A few days of warmth and sunshine and Britons start to think they can grow just about anything in their gardens.

They think back to exotic holidays when every day was marked by blue skies, blazing sun and plants so colourful, so fragrant and so gorgeous that common sense goes out of the window and unbelievable optimism enters.

That’s why I want to grow Pyrostegia venusta (flame vine) a rampant climber that carries cascades of bright orange tubular flowers. It’s so stunning that it has also earned the name ‘Golden Shower’.

When in full flower it’s a dazzling spectacle, but in some parts of the world it has become naturalized and so rampant that it has been classed as a weed.

I have seen the flame vine growing uncontrolled in sub-tropical gardens, and it is simply stunning. When it is allowed free rein, it can go head to head with a bougainvillea.

Pyrostegia venusta is, in fact, a liana (a vigorous, woody climber) and is usually seen growing in tropical and subtropical areas, as well as in milder parts of the Mediterranean where plants form dense masses, growing up trees, on walls or over rocks.

In Brazil, the leaves of Pyrostegia venusta are used in traditional medicine as a tonic and for treating diarrhoea. However, Pyrostegia venusta is more widely known as an ornamental climber which flowers throughout the year.

The flame vine grows rapidly, climbing by tendrils and covering everything that can offer a good support. Heavy or frequent pruning is needed to restrain it.

That’s outdoors, of course, in countries where it has no fear that frost will ever threaten it. Here in the UK, things are different and Pyrostegia venusta needs protection, so the best advice is to grow it, under glass, in a loam-based compost with added sharp sand.

Echium

Echiums are close relatives of borage, but they produce flowers on a grand scale, although most gardeners will probably have to travel far south to see them at their best.

One of the best examples is E candicans (the ‘Pride of Madeira’) which is relatively hardy even in the UK, particularly where winters are dry. It is biennial, so needs one cold winter after germination to flower - these plants will flower in their first year and beyond. In milder areas ‘Pride of Madeira’ may keep growing all year round

Although plants are hardy when kept dry, the foliage can be damaged by frost and wind, and the cold may kill plants growing in wet ground, so protect them over winter with horticultural fleece.

Alternatively, try growing echiums in large containers with plenty of sand or grit for drainage. When life starts in spring, keep plants well watered between May and August.

Echiums self-seed over a small area, and once these seedlings have germinated and over-wintered, they too may flower to eventually produce a thriving colony of this most spectacular of plants which are renowned for attracting insects, particularly bees.

After flowering, the stalk will brown and die but leave it in situ until the seeds have ripened, then cut it back in autumn

If plants growing in the garden are shy to bloom, try encouraging them with a high-potash feed; if in pots, move them into larger containers and keep them well-watered through the summer of their first year to promote flowers in the second year.

E candicans loves full sun and soil which is poor to moderately fertile and well-drained – too rich a soil can actually discourage flowers but encourage foliage.

Established plants are tolerant of drought, wind and salt so they make ideal coastal plants - although in times of drought, they do appreciate extra water.