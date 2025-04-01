Gardening: The spectrum of lovely bulbs ready and able to light up the garden in summer

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Go for giant ornamental onions like Allium aflatunense, giganteum or elatum; lovely, languid irises; fascinating foxtail lilies such as Eremurus himalaicus or robustus, and crinums with their gigantic pink trumpet flowers.

Bulbs fall generally into two groups: spring-flowering (which are planted in the autumn) and summer-flowering (which are planted in the spring).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A more accurate grouping, however, divides bulbs into hardy and tender varieties. As a rule, spring-flowering bulbs are hardy bulbs. These are planted in the autumn, generally before the first frost, and can usually survive the cold winter months.

A single allium.

Many hardy bulbs, such as daffodils, can be left in the ground to flower year after year.

Most summer-flowering bulbs are tender bulbs which cannot survive harsh winter conditions and are planted in spring. They need protection until the threat of frost has vanished.

To enjoy these bulbs year after year, they should be dug up in autumn and stored indoors over the winter. A notable exception is the lily. Many summer-flowering lily varieties are quite hardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sometimes you can gamble, successfully, leaving tender bulbs in the soil over winter; if they are covered by a thick mulch and the ground doesn’t get waterlogged or frozen, they may well survive. It’s a gamble but...

Agapanthus (pic of same) xxxxxx

And talking of summer bulbs…

Agapanthus (the Greek for ‘love flower’ and also known as the lily of the Nile) produces clusters of gorgeous blooms in blue, white or violet.

In warmer climes than that of the UK, they may grow almost wild in warmer, but here in Yorkshire, for example, they need a bit more care and attention to see them safely through winter.

Agapanthus are herbaceous perennials originating from southern Africa and come in both deciduous and evergreen forms; surprisingly, the evergreen varieties are generally the most tender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Agapanthus thrive in fertile, well-drained, but moisture-retentive soil, in full sun. If you’re lucky enough to have such conditions – and live somewhere warm - plant crowns in spring, 5cm (2in) deep.

For the best blooms, feed weekly or fortnightly with a balanced liquid feed during the growing season until flowers begin to show colour. Water regularly during the growing season, but sparingly in winter.

Without deadheading, plants will go to seed and the flowering season will be shortened, so it’s advisable to remove the faded blooms and the stalks at the base of plants. This treatment should encourage flowering for several weeks throughout the season.

Many people find that their agapanthus bloom best when they are packed together in a bed or are slightly pot-bound. Eventually, however, after four or five years, they may need dividing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dig up the clumps in spring or autumn and carefully separate divisions with roots. Then cut back the foliage by half and replant.

In autumn, mulch heavily (some fanatics use straw) but remember to remove this cover next spring.

If you don’t have ideal conditions, grow agapanthus in large containers filled with John Innes No.2 or No.3 potting compost. Place in a light, dry, frost-free place in late autumn - a cold frame, greenhouse or conservatory.

Montbretia (pic of same) xxxxxx

And the summer-bulb theme continues with two more beauties.

Hands together, please, for crocosmia, the stunning relative of the stately gladiolus. It was quite at home in South America until just over almost a century ago when it made its mark in Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, back then it had a bit of an identity crisis with many people confusing it with montbretia. Even today, there are still some who can’t tell the difference.

Yes, the two plants can look similar – although crocosmia is bigger and heartier then montbretia – and they are related. But they are different plants and deserve to be called by the names with which they were christened.

Montbretia are hybrids, all derived from two rare forms of crocosmia – aurea and pottsii. Collectively, they are called Crocosmia crocosmiflora, but all cultivars are known as montbretia.

Forget about the names and just grow and enjoy the plants.

The bigger crocosmia is best shown off as a herbaceous star, given the space to allow it to lounge in the sun and produce its wonderful sword-shaped leaves and vibrant blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most striking is the vivid red ‘Lucifer’ which has proved so popular that it’s now probably the most grown variety of all.

Montbretia, meanwhile, prefer a bit more shelter, but they are quite hardy and will spread quickly in a site that suits them. Trying to dig up the tiny bulbs is enough to test the patience of any gardening Job.

But in its prime, montbretia is a lovely plant. It flowers long and hard, with blooms that can range in colour from pale yellow through to eye-shocking scarlet. And their strong stems laugh at summer storms.