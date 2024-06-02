Gardening tips: How to grow rhododendrons in your Yorkshire garden

When rhododendrons were introduced to this country, they were planted in the gardens of the rich whose gardens were large enough to accommodate most of what the world of nature could offer.

Some of these floriferous imports thrived but knew their place; others thrived but grew too big for their roots, and certain areas of Britain are still paying the price.

Rhododendron ponticum is the perfect example. Where conditions are suitable, it will out-compete most native plants, allowing very little light to penetrate through its thick leaf canopy.

Rhododendrons pack a big punch with their colourful spring flowers.

But one particularly aggressive rhododendron shouldn’t condemn an entire species. Anyone who has wandered through a late-spring garden bursting with rhododendrons in flower will understand why; rhododendrons are fabulous flowering shrubs.

And anyone can enjoy them in their own garden, even if there is room just for one or two large containers. Forget about the big boys, dwarf rhododendrons can be enjoyed in containers on a patio or balcony.

Container growing allows all the benefits of being able to get the soil conditions just right and you can relocate your plants as the fancy takes you and continue to give it the best position as he season advances.

If you’ve got more space, you can make them a bigger part of the garden and use them as specimen plants or as a colourful background to the shrubs and flowers of later summer

Acid soil is generally a must, so it’s possible to combine larger plants with ferns, perhaps in the shade of mature trees. And hostas also make great partners – as long as you take action to stop slugs and snails making a meal of the succulent foliage.

Pelargonium

Now to the humble pelargonium. Come autumn, most of those grown outdoors, in containers, are usually consigned to the compost heap and any left to fend for themselves are unlikely to survive a hard frost.

But before the first frost, the seemingly-dead can be brought indoors and back to the fullness of life. In a container, in well-drained soil-less multipurpose compost or soil-based compost such as John Innes No 2, they can be persuaded to thrive – and grown on to be put outdoors again the following summer. Who knows, you could be growing the same plants year after year.

Many pelargoniums can be pinched back in spring or early summer to encourage them to grow bushy rather than tall and spindly. Young plants of trailing ivy-leaved cultivars are best pruned back to promote branching.

Pelargoniums are easy to grow, but in pots they are vulnerable to attack from vine weevil and aphids; the former eat the roots and the latter suck the sap. Poor air circulation and damp can lead to mould and fungus attack. So it pays to keep a weather eye on things and tackle problems before they become serious.

Pelargoniums are one of the favourite flowers of summer. They are used for containers and hanging-baskets, for the front of beds and borders, and they will bloom for months until the frosts of autumn turn their stems to mush.

Don‘t confuse them with the true geraniums – the cranesbills –many of which are hardy enough to live outdoors all year round. The ones you can now buy as plant plugs are more at home in the heat of the Mediterranean where they can tolerate the sun and dry air.

Bought in spring, tiny geraniums can be allowed to grow on somewhere light and frost-free, potted on as they get larger, and finally planted outdoors, in beds, baskets or other containers, when the threat of frost has passed. For some areas, that will be May; for the majority in the North, that will be this month.

Phlox

Looking ahead, Phlox paniculata is one of the great late-flowerers of a traditional border where its sometimes-shocking pink blooms can provide a welcome flash of light on a dark day.

Give it full sun or just a bit of shade, and a moist but well-drained soil, and it will brighten up late summer and early autumn with honey-scented flowers. And keep the soil moist.

Phlox paniculata has large heads of flowers, which are hard to miss and which makes it particularly easy to team with virtually any other flowers out at the same time.

In most gardens, these plants need staking or else they are likely to end up face down in the dirt. Many people can’t be bothered spending the time and the effort keeping these beautiful flowers standing proud, so breeders have produced sturdier varieties that can stand on their own stems. If space is an issue, there are several new dwarf varieties.

Just about every phlox is advertised as ‘mildew-resistant’ but there are many strains of powdery mildew that attack phlox, and so while new varieties of the flower may be resistant to some strains they are unlikely to be resistant to all.