Georgian former vicarage in lower wensleydale for sale for the first time in 50 years

Hornby Old Vicarage sits on the edge of the quiet rural hamlet of Hornby is on the market for the first time in over 50 years.It has exceptional views over Lower Wensleydale with the village’s 11th century Norman church and historic Hornby Castle in the background, plus it has a seven acre paddock with stables.