Georgian former vicarage in lower wensleydale for sale for the first time in 50 years

Hornby Old Vicarage sits on the edge of the quiet rural hamlet of Hornby is on the market for the first time in over 50 years.It has exceptional views over Lower Wensleydale with the village’s 11th century Norman church and historic Hornby Castle in the background, plus it has a seven acre paddock with stables.

By Sharon Dale
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 12:16pm

The house, which boasts a wealth of period features, is large and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a former coach house with potential for conversion to further accommodation or a home office.

Robin Jessop, which is marketing the house at £900,000, say: “Rarely does a property of this nature, character and location come onto the market. It repesents a rare opportunity to buy a beautiful former vicarage in a quiet, yet accessible location.

"The property requires some modernising but Robin Jessop add “It is a real gem.”

The Old Vicarage
The property is full of period features
Hornby Old Vicarage
An overview
The kitchen
Georgian