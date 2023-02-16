Georgian former vicarage in lower wensleydale for sale for the first time in 50 years

The house, which boasts a wealth of period features, is large and has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. There is also a former coach house with potential for conversion to further accommodation or a home office.
Robin Jessop, which is marketing the house at £900,000, say: “Rarely does a property of this nature, character and location come onto the market. It repesents a rare opportunity to buy a beautiful former vicarage in a quiet, yet accessible location.
"The property requires some modernising but Robin Jessop add “It is a real gem.”