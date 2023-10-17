Georgian home for sale in a village close to Runswick Bay and Sandsend with a tempting price

Chartered building surveyor Mike Forster has owned up to having a serious addiction, though it has taken him years to face the truth. He can’t stop buying homes in need of renovation and/or updating and says: “Every place I buy, I think will be my forever home but it never is because once I’ve finished working on it, I’m itching for another project,” says Mike. “It’s madness because I overspend on all the properties because I see them as somewhere I’ll live for years. I probably need therapy.”

The for sale sign has just gone up on his latest home, a spacious cottage in the village of Mickleby. Mike couldn’t resist the period building or the location. Some of Yorkshire’s best loved coastal hotspots are a few minutes drive away. Runswick Bay is just over two miles away, Sandsend is four miles off and Whitby just over six.

“The village is a quiet and rural little place with a pub. It’s lovely,” says Mike, who is inevitably looking for his next project as the property is on the market with Blenkin and Co.

Dating from the late 1700s, the double-fronted stone-built house has been renovated and refurbished with respect to the building's Georgian heritage. Period features including the principal staircase, two cast-iron hob grate bedroom fireplaces, exposed oak lintels/beams salvaged from former ships timbers and exposed lime-pointed sandstone walls.

At the same time, the property has been sympathetically brought up to date with new electrics, plumbing and heating, windows and doors, bathrooms, kitchen, as well as being re-plastered and decorated.

On the ground floor, there is a light-filled central hallway flanked by two reception rooms, each with a Rowandale solid fuel stove. The kitchen/dining room has bi-fold doors that open out onto the courtyard, patio and garden and there’s also a shower room and a boot room. On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms and a single bedroom plus a house bathroom. The second floor has two good-sized rooms and a study/home office and an occasional fifth bedroom. Outside, there is off-street parking for one car, a courtyard and a garden.

Although situated one and a half miles inland, the small and authentically rural village of Mickleby is just a few minutes' drive away from the sea. It is accessed off the main A174 coast road by a minor road that serves only the village.

The house is tucked away and quiet and away from all the hustle and bustle but you are still just minutes away from beautiful sandy beaches, restaurants, pubs, cafes, and other coastal attractions.

