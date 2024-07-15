The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The design under review has the makings to be a truly outstanding piece of architecture, possibly one of the most striking homes in the north of England and yet the journey to achieve success will have to counter numerous strategic planning policy issues.

Whilst I recognise we need such policies, perhaps they run the risk of negating outstanding designs? This was the question I was left with after the review.

Clearly, we need policies in place to justify planning applications which hopefully sift the good from the bad and yet what place for the exceptional?

Ric Blenkharn

I firmly believe that great design, no matter what the scale, has the ability to positively enhance our lives and the places we inhabit. Sadly, we see all too often mediocre designs becoming reality and the built environment suffering as a consequence.

Having said that, the NPPF does in fact encourage good design. In the framework document it notes that "the creation of high quality, beautiful and sustainable buildings and places is fundamental to what the planning and development process should achieve.

“Good design is a key aspect of sustainable development, creates better places in which to live and work and helps make development acceptable to communities.

Being clear about design expectations, and how these will be tested, is essential for achieving this."

I would like to think there is opportunity for exceptional design to be recognised over and above such criteria. It is acknowledged that a poorly designed building will be considerably more costly in the long run, both in terms of the cost of making changes after construction and the cost to wellbeing and psychological

health.

Great architectural design by contrast, pays for itself, saving time, money and indeed mental health.

As we embark on a new political era, I would encourage the new government to heed these aspirations. With the need to create many more homes of all tenures across the country, particularly affordable homes, we must not lose sight of design issues.

It will be all too easy in the rush to build, that design takes second place over numbers. This is not an acceptable approach and we should equip all decision makers with the skill set required to determine the good, bad and the ugly.