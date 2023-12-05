When Bethanny Ash and her husband Andrew moved to Yorkshire to work in Leeds nine years ago, they knew that city living wasn’t for them and so the search for a property with easy access to countryside and to rail links were top priorities.

“We also wanted to live somewhere with a community feel,” says Bethanny, who found Bridge Cottage in the pretty village Eldwick and was excited by its potential and the location, though she adds: “It was the lovely garden with the beck running through it that really sold it to us.”

They were also impressed with the property’s proximity to the railway station in Bingley with services to central Leeds taking just 20 minutes.

The house was built in 1830 and for many years it was the village shop with a cafe used by walkers.

Bridge Cottage

While the house had been loved, it was also in need of updating and since getting the keys to the door, Bethanny and Andrew have stripped the cottage back and removed the 1970s additions

The reward for their labours was uncovering period features including an original period fireplace and stone wall, along with a stone-flagged floor that was hidden under asphalt.

Other work included remodelling the kitchen area and redecorating every room.

Selling is a wrench but the couple have put the “for sale” up to move to a multi-generational home so Bethanny’s parents can live with them.

The sitting room

She says: “We have loved living here in Eldwick and we hope to stay. The village has got a great community, a good school and there are three pubs here plus you have country walks from the doorstep and you can walk into Saltaire.”

Bridge Cottage, which is on the market with Dactre, Son & Hartley for £550,000, has stunning views and beautifully landscaped gardens.

The accommodation includes an entrance vestibule providing access to a formal dining room on one side and the kitchen on the other.

The kitchen, which includes an island, also has a utility area with fitted storage. The large sitting room has views over the garden and the countryside beyond and there is an inner stairwell that takes you to a lower ground level garden room.

The smart new kitchen

Stairs from the utility area lead to the lower ground floor storage room, family bathroom and two good sized double bedrooms, one of which enjoys a fantastic view of the stream. On the first floor there is a large main bedroom, a double bedroom and a wet room.

Outside, the property has gated off-street parking to the side. To the rear, the main garden features the stream, patio seating areas and a lawn.

Eldwick and neighbouring Gilstead offer a range of shops and amenities, recreational areas and schools. Bingley is 1.5 miles away and has a range of shops, bars and restaurants plus road and rail links to Bradford, Leeds and Skipton. Ilkley is a 20 minute drive away