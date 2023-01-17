Gorgeous cottage for sale in one of Yorkshire’s most sought after coastal villages

A quaint former fisherman's cottage in one of Yorkshire’s most sought-after coastal villages is on the market and attracting interest thanks to its location and its condition.The property, named York Cottage, is for sale with Richardson and Smith and is in a prime position in Runswick Bay.

The estate agency says: “This is a charming property situated in this popular and picturesque old fishing village. It has plenty of character but has been modernised with new windows and a new bathroom.”

The three-bedroom home also comes with a sea view. This and its prime location has made it a popular holiday let.

The cosy property has been finished in render under a red clay tile roof and has a living room with a bay window, with a seat bringing views down the alleyway towards the sea. There is also a brick fireplace with an electric stove, along with exposed beams to the ceiling.

The cottage with seaviews

The kitchen area is fitted with a range of cream coloured cabinets and has space for washing machine, dishwasher, fridge and oven.

The winding original staircase rises up to a split-level landing with a door opening onto stairs up to the shower room at the rear and doors leading to a double bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, a wash hand basin and window giving views to the sea.

There is also a single bedroom on this level, while the second floor houses another double bedroom with built-in storage and a wide dormer window giving views over the Bay and out to sea.

Richardson and Smith suggest this could also work as a sitting room. Outside, there is no private space but there is a public bench just a few yards away with splendid views over the Bay.

The view just yards from the cottage

The cottage, which is on the market for £550,000, has modern electric panel heaters and updated double glazed windows.

It lies in the lower section of the village, set amongst the winding alleyways and it is convenient for access to the pub, café and beach.

Richardson and Smith say: “The layout makes maximum use of the space creating an ideal bolthole for couples and young families.”

There are residents and visitor car parks in the village operated by Scarborough Council and annual permits can be applied for at a modest annual charge.

The sitting room with bay window

The property is currently a commercial holiday let and will be available to include the contents, save for some personal effects.

For details visit www.richardsonandsmith.co.uk

The sitting room and kitchen

The dormer bedroom with seaviews

The double bedroom on the first floor