Gorgeous Dales home with annexe for sale in an idyllic rural hamlet in reach of Skipton
Stony Croft looks set to tick a lot of boxes for those looking to move to the Yorkshire Dales.The characterful home comes with an annexe and sits on the edge of the idyllic hamlet of Thorpe, which is 1.5 miles from Burnsall, three miles from Grassington and around 10 miles from Skipton.The property also boasts gardens to three sides in a generous plot surrounded by fields
2 minutes ago
Renovated in recent years, the house has characterful features and far-reaching rural views over Wharfedale.
The ground floor has a hall, bathroom, a kitchen diner, utility room and a large living room with dual aspect windows.