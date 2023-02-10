News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gorgeous Dales home with annexe for sale in an idyllic rural hamlet in reach of Skipton

Stony Croft looks set to tick a lot of boxes for those looking to move to the Yorkshire Dales.The characterful home comes with an annexe and sits on the edge of the idyllic hamlet of Thorpe, which is 1.5 miles from Burnsall, three miles from Grassington and around 10 miles from Skipton.The property also boasts gardens to three sides in a generous plot surrounded by fields

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Renovated in recent years, the house has characterful features and far-reaching rural views over Wharfedale.

The ground floor has a hall, bathroom, a kitchen diner, utility room and a large living room with dual aspect windows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first floor has three bedrooms, a bathroom and a loft room while the detached annex has bi-folding doors, a wood-burning stove and shower room. There is also a detached garage.

Most Popular
Stony Croft is an idyllic rural spot

Stony Croft is for sale at £585,000 with www.dacres.co.uk

The views are spectacular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The annexe
The property has beautiful views
Inside the annexe
The house kitchen
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The sitting room
The hall and stairs
Burnsall