Gorgeous Georgian house in the Yorkshire Dales for sale and it generates an income

The cosy kitchen at East House

Belinda and Hamish Alexander were hunting for a home that could also work as a guest house when they discovered this beautiful historic property in the Dales village of West Witton.

“It is in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, it has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, it’s next to the Wensleydale Heifer and its award-winning restaurant and it is close to Middleham Castle, Bolton Castle and Aysgarth Falls,” says Belinda, who was also bowled over by the property’s Georgian heritage.

Since getting the keys to the door to East House, which is nthe market with a guide price of £495,000 to £550,000, she and Hamish have put their own stamp on East House, while also upgrading it. Walls have been repointed, a new wood-burning stove installed, along with an electric Aga and a gas oven. A keen interior designer, Belinda has also used her skills to redecorate the whole house.

East House in the popular Dales village of East Witton, near Leyburn

“We were lucky because we already had quite a lot of Georgian furniture and while some of it is large and bold, it looks good here,” she says.

Belinda and Hamish are selling their Dales home to move to France and she says: “We have loved living here but this is a new adventure and we will definitely be doing B&B in France too. We love meeting people and are interested in them and what they do.”

Estate agent Ben Pridden of Hewetson and Johnson says: “East House is a beautiful family home that also offers the chance to run a good business.”

The property was built in the 1760s and is full of period features, including original stone flags, window shutters, alcoves and niches. The accommodation is spacious, with five double bedrooms. Three are on the first floor and have en-suites and two are on the second floor with a shared shower room. On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, which has been used as a dining room in the past, a sitting room with an inglenook fireplace and a large kitchen/dining room.

The owner has a talent for interior design

To the front of the house is a paved seating area and a lawned garden with established flower beds, shrubs, and trees. There is parking for several vehicles, a small patio, flowerbeds, bin store and a stone outbuilding used as a laundry.

West Witton is close to the market town of Leyburn and has a thriving community with a village shop, table tennis club, book club, scrabble club, ladies handicraft group and WI. There is also a church, a pub and a playing field.

Contact: Hewetson and Johnson, www.hewetsonandjohnson.co.uk

One of the guest bedrooms decorated in beautiful period style

A light-filled guest bedroom

East House sits in a large plot