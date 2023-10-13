All Sections
Gorgeous home for sale with sensational views is a few minutes walk from one of Yorkshire’s best loved villages

If you dream of a true escape to the country with fabulous views this beautiful family-size house could be the perfect home. The semi-detached period property is in a quiet rural spot but it is far from isolated as it is just half a mile from one of the best loved villages in the North York Moors National Park.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 13th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST

Woodlea, a four-bedroom, semi-detached house, sits at the foot of Chimney Bank and is in walking distance of Rosedale Abbey in the heart of the National Park. The property is set over three floors with stunning views across the Rosedale valley and all its rooms are spacious.

There is a sitting room/diner with an open fire and the seat in the bay window provides a perfect place to sit to take in the views. The ground floor also has a kitchen, utility/boot room, a cloakroom plus a large conservatory, whch has a tiled roof and a wood-burning stove and overlooks the garden. On the first and second floors there are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. There is plenty of outside space including an expanse of lawn at the front and to the side of the house, which are bordered by established shrubs and trees. There is also a level hard-standing area towards the bottom of the garden, which is a perfect place to put a garden shed and/or workshop. The property is on the market with Rounthwaite & Woodhead, www.rounthwaite-woodhead.com

The garden enjoys beautiful view

1. What a view

The garden enjoys beautiful view Photo: Rounthwaite & Woodhead

The house is in a quiet spot but is not isolated

2. Semi-detached and rural

The house is in a quiet spot but is not isolated Photo: Rounthwaite & Woodhead

The sitting room is cosy but what do you watch? The TV or the view?

3. Nice and cosy

The sitting room is cosy but what do you watch? The TV or the view? Photo: Rounthwaite & Woodhead

All the reception rooms are generous sizes

4. Spacious rooms

All the reception rooms are generous sizes Photo: Rounthwaite & Woodhead

