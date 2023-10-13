Gorgeous home for sale with sensational views is a few minutes walk from one of Yorkshire’s best loved villages

Woodlea, a four-bedroom, semi-detached house, sits at the foot of Chimney Bank and is in walking distance of Rosedale Abbey in the heart of the National Park. The property is set over three floors with stunning views across the Rosedale valley and all its rooms are spacious.

There is a sitting room/diner with an open fire and the seat in the bay window provides a perfect place to sit to take in the views. The ground floor also has a kitchen, utility/boot room, a cloakroom plus a large conservatory, whch has a tiled roof and a wood-burning stove and overlooks the garden. On the first and second floors there are four bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. There is plenty of outside space including an expanse of lawn at the front and to the side of the house, which are bordered by established shrubs and trees. There is also a level hard-standing area towards the bottom of the garden, which is a perfect place to put a garden shed and/or workshop. The property is on the market with Rounthwaite & Woodhead, www.rounthwaite-woodhead.com