Grade II-listed home up for sale for £350,000 - marooned in the middle of traffic island

The video reveals how the two-bed, £350,000 property in York is marooned in the middle of a triangular plot of land leading up to a road junction.

And this means the future owners of the Grade-II listed address will enjoy a slice of undisturbed life without worrying about neighbours.

The isolated property, which is currently unoccupied, is a cruciform cottage constructed in the mid-1800s - with a floor plan in the shape of a cross.

A house, surrounded by trees and on a busy road, is up for sale in York.

It used to be the former stock keeper's cottage for York Knavesmire, an expansive grassy area of the city popular with dog walkers, which it overlooks.

The property, which has one bathroom, still retains many of its original period features, but its interior is in need of major modernisation and refurbishment.

However, its agent, Ashtons, says this will give the successful purchaser "the opportunity to create a most individual home."

The garden, which covers all four sides of the property, also appears overgrown.

But there is a brick-built well feature at the rear of the house, which adds to the charm of the historic address.

It is being sold with a user clause, which means the new owners cannot rent it out as a holiday let and must have it as a primary or private address.