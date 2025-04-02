Grand Designs couple create 'healthy home' within York's historic city walls

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They purchased a Victorian worker's cottage within York’s city walls from a family friend last year because they needed a weekday base for their three daughters who were at school nearby.

The three bedroom property, part of a terraced row known as Dewsbury Cottages, has some of the best views of the medieval walls.

However, it was in desperate need of refurbishment so architect Martin, who runs Walker Dsp in York, and art director Kae, wasted no time in getting stuck in, with their team completing the project in less than three months.

Dewsbury Cottages in York. Picture: Prime Residential

The couple are passionate about healthy living and eco-friendly houses – they built their own zero carbon home in Poppleton that was featured on Grand Designs in 2013 that they sold in 2018 - so they mirrored this approach and used ethically-sourced materials for their latest project.

The sympathetic programme of works included new windows, electrics and plumbing with column radiators and a new combi boiler. They installed a stylish and well-equipped shaker style kitchen with integrated appliances, a sociable island and dining area, with a separate utillty room.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, the primary bedroom with a luxury ensuite with both bath and walk-in shower. A further single bedroom/study and shower room complete the accommodation.

The carpets are made out of old recycled bottles, they used non-toxic paint to decorate and their joiner only used reclaimed wood or wood sourced in an environmentally-friendly way.

The property has been beautifully renovated with high end finishes throughout. Picture: Prime Residential

"The house is based on the principal of healthy living,” says Kae. "I’m passionate about working with the original fabric of beautiful old houses because they are very well built.

"Often people come in and rip everything out but that needs to be rethought because it’s not environmentally sustainable to do that.”

Kae, who was born in the Netherlands, used Dutch, Scandinavian and English influences for the interior. "It was really important for us to have somewhere that felt homely but was city centre,” she says.

"The location is superb it feels like a cottage so you’ve got a country feel as if we’re back on the farm but we’re actually in the middle of York.”

The cottage has views of York's historic city walls. Picture: Prime Residential

The garden adjoins the grassy ramparts of the medieval city walls and the house is just steps away from the city's amenities and within easy walking distance of the railway station. “If you’re in the front bedroom and the daffodils are out, the view of the city wall is just stunning,” she says.

Over the last year, the family has spent weekdays in York and weekends at their large family home located inbetween York and Harrogate.

However, they have enjoyed living in York so much that they have decided to sell their larger home and look for a permanent home in the city. “We’re hooked on the lifestyle now. We’ve been really spoilt because we can walk everywhere from here,” says Kae.