From the famous 100ft water tower to the £3million treehouse, the show has aired several quirky projects.

A typical Grand Designs project goes 34 per cent over budget, but it’s not always a matter of dramatic over-spending. Seven-per-cent of the projects are completed on budget, whilst a further 8 per cent defy the odds by coming in under budget.

However, the real questions are: Which project went over budget the most? Which project came in under budget the most?

Would you like to get paid to watch Grand Designs?

Well, that's where you can help find out! Toolstation will hire and pay you £1,500 to dig deeper into the show and watch every episode to find out for research purposes.

Applications open today (November 17) and will run until December 18. The winner will be announced on December 20.

All you need to do is apply here.

