The owner of this remarkable self-build home close to the Yorkshire coast and moors was bang on trend when he specified the construction and fit-out of The Cedars, a Swedish inspired timber-framed and cedar clad property built in 1961, and he saw no reason to move with the times when it came to the decor. The result is that the house is now a sensational time capsule boasting avocado and "Whisper Pink" bathrooms, a cool kitchen-diner and a huge main bedroom with Bond-style mirrored furniture, retro light fittings and a bright orange carpet. What goes around comes around and many of the now vintage fixtures and fittings are highly sought after.

The detached house in High Stanghow, a tiny hamlet on the fringe of the North Yorkshire Moors and close to the Whitby Road and the seaside town of Saltburn, is for sale for £185,000 with Leapfrog Lettings and Sales in Saltburn. It is the first time it has been on the market since being built by Colt Houses for the late Mr Wright, a butcher. The property is a renovation project but a spokesperson for Leapfrog Lettings and Sales says: "Personally, we would keep much of what is here in place, depending on the current condition, and we think the design has aged well and with the right amount of updating, this could easily be a 1960s house for the 21st century. This amazing retro property was designed with great style and panache and no doubt, was built for its location."

The house has a reception hallway, L-shaped Living Room, a kitchen/diner, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a conservatory, carport and garage plus gardens with a summerhouse. The property is for sale to cash buyers only. Visit www.leapfroglettingsandsales.co.uk

1. Made for two This Whisper Pink bathroom has double sinks and a mirror each Photo Sales

2. Avocado bathroom It is debatable whether this bathroom suite remains fashionable but it has stood the test of time Photo Sales

3. Well hello Mr Bond This enormous main bedroom is pure Sixties with orange carpet, stil immaculate. The estate agent refers to it as a "Bond style room" Photo Sales

4. Back in fashion These retro lights are now highly sought-after by those who love vintage style Photo Sales