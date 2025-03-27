The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees Council has given the green light for 12 two to four-bed homes at Denby Lane, Grange Moor, near Huddersfield, comprising seven bungalows, three family houses and two affordable homes. Prices will be released later this year.

Oliver Bottomley, associate director, land and development for Vivly, inset, said: “This is tremendous news. After a very drawn-out planning process, we are very pleased planning has been granted for these 12 homes. The site is very exciting for Vivly, as it will create a real community.

“The houses on site will appeal to a wide demographic. The first-time buyer will be attracted to the two-bed affordable first homes, while families will like our three-bed, semi-dormer bungalows and four-bed detached houses and downsizers and design and property savvy individuals will love our contemporary bungalow.”

Oliver Bottomley, associate director, land and development for Vivly. Picture: Giles Rocholl

Oliver added: “These highly energy efficient homes will be set in a structured and attractive landscaping, which we feel will add to the character of Grange Moor village. As part of the development, and as part of our commitment to the community, we will be providing a defibrillator.

“We expect a good deal of interest in this development. There is a shortage of new-build developments in the Kirklees area, which is not currently achieving national housing supply standards. We trust we will meet this pent-up demand.”

There is remediation work to be undertaken, with various government departments’ consents required, so Vivly expects to start on site in May.

The development also provides access to an adjoining site, with a further 21 homes planned.

Meanwhile, planning permission has also just been granted to Vivly Living for a residential development at Shepley, near Huddersfield.

Kirklees Council has given the go-ahead for 52 new homes at Knowle Grange, which will form Phase 2 at Vivly’s development in the village.

Oliver said: “We were thrilled to have been granted planning permission for Shepley Phase 2. This means we can bring forward 52 fantastic new and much-needed homes to the community. These homes will be energy-efficient and offer additional garden space, providing comfortable and sustainable living for our customers.”

Phase one of Vivly’s Knowle Grange development has completely sold out.

The development, which was named the Best Small Housing Development in the UK in the WhatHome Awards, comprises 31 stone-built houses, ranging from one bed to five beds.

Oliver said: “These are exciting times for us. Our reputation for building fine country properties in and around the Yorkshire area, with attention to detail and quality craftsmanship, is growing fast. A key part of our success lies in the fact that we work closely with our purchasers, creating the ideal home for them.”

Vivly is also on site with West Yorkshire developments at Skelmanthorpe and Denby Dale.