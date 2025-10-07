Grantley Hall in Ripon has recently been crowned Independent Hotel of the Year this year.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Independent Hotel Show Awards honour the passion, creativity and dedication of independently owned hoteliers and designers across the UK and Ireland.

This accolade follows a significant year for Grantley Hall after it joined The Leading Hotels of the World in early 2025, placing it among the most exclusive hotels internationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel has expanded with the introduction of its country pub, the Grantley Arms, this summer.

Exterior of Grantley Hall. (Pic credit: Grantley Hall)

Grantley Hall has a rich history dating back to 1680 and was originally built as a private home. The purpose of the estate has changed over the years, from being used as a convalescent home during the war to an adult education college.

Today, the hotel is privately owned by Mrs Valeria Sykes, who bought the property in 2015.

General manager of Grantley Hall, Nuno César de Sá, said: “This is an incredibly special recognition for us. Grantley Hall has always been proudly independently owned and independently spirited, which allows us to deliver hospitality in a truly unique way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our team pours passion into every detail, and this award is a testament to their dedication to creating memorable stays for every guest who walks through our doors.”

The Independent Hotel of the Year accolade highlights Grantley Hall’s approach to hospitality.