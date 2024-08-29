Green light for new homes in Market Weighton

Persimmon’s plans for 193 new homes in Market Weighton have received full planning permission from the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Persimmon expects construction will commence in the next few months.

The new homes will be built on land off Holme Road, which is allocated for housing in the East Riding Local Plan.

Persimmon’s Bradley Park development will consist of a variety of house types suitable for local homebuyers, including bungalows and houses ranging from 1 to 4 bedrooms.

CGI representation of the new homes

Eight single-storey bungalows will be available, catering to various needs and preferences.

All homes will be fitted with EV chargers and built to new building regulations, ensuring improved energy efficiency and helping to reduce energy bills for homeowners.

Residents will benefit from over 2.2 acres of public open space, including the construction of an on-site children’s play area.

This development represents a significant investment in Market Weighton. In addition to providing much-needed housing, the housebuilder will contribute close to £750k to local infrastructure improvements.

Contributions include £366,921 towards outdoor sports, £320,000 towards primary education, and payments for two additional bus stops along York Road.

This development will also remove the existing pig farm, further enhancing the area.

Joel Frank, Land Director at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are thrilled to receive approval for 193 new homes in Market Weighton.

“This project not only delivers high-quality new homes but also contributes significant investment into the local community.