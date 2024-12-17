The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull City Council gave the green light to a planning application by East Yorkshire-based housebuilder Beal Homes for a 52-acre site west of Richmond Way in Kingswood.

The “hybrid” application included full planning permission for the first 214 homes and associated works, as well as outline plans for a further 236 homes.

The approved plans also include engineering works to raise the embankment on the nearby River Hull, and improved drainage measures, to enhance flood resilience for the whole of the Kingswood area.

The newly-approved Beal Homes development in Kingswood, Hull, will feature two, three and four-bedroom properties, suitable for families of all sizes. Picture: R&R Studio

These works will also involve creation of a 3m-wide gravel riverside footpath and cycleway for local residents to enjoy on the crest of the raised embankment along the full eastern boundary of the development site.

The development will also include provision of a large managed country park, planted with more than 800 trees, and Beal will make a financial contribution to enable 99 new primary school places.

Hull City Council’s planning committee granted approval for the scheme, subject to conditions.

Beal land director Chris Murphy said: “We’re pleased to have received planning consent to proceed with our latest major investment in Kingswood.

“We have worked very closely with the local authority and statutory bodies to develop and refine these plans, which will bring much-needed new homes to the area and offer wider benefits to the local community.

“Kingswood is a thriving and growing neighborhood with continuing high demand for new homes, which this development responds to.

“As well as increasing the availability of high-quality homes in the area, the development will benefit the entire Kingswood community through the riverbank works and creation of a new footpath and cycleway on the raised embankment.”

The full planning permission for the first 214 homes covers a wide range of two, three and four-bedroom house types, including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, suitable for families of all sizes.

Beal sales and marketing director Ross Clarkson said: “We’re excited to have the go ahead to continue our exceptional track record of delivering high-quality new homes in Kingswood.

“This latest development will feature a selection of our most popular house types, designed to cater for a wide range of buyers, with a particular focus on family homes.

“Kingswood has always been a popular location for homebuyers. Our previous developments in the area, and our current King’s Fold development, have all been very successful.

“We know there is a pent-up demand for family properties in Kingswood, so we expect demand for this new development to be very strong indeed.”

Over the past 28 years, Beal has played a major role in creating Kingswood, having built more than 1,200 homes, and associated community facilities, in the area.

Beal’s current development in Kingswood, King’s Fold, is selling fast, with over half of the plots sold. Properties still available are a mix of two and three bedroom homes, with prices starting from £194,995, and a limited number available for completion before the end of March, for those looking to beat the Stamp Duty increases.

The housebuilder also has a range of schemes to help first-time buyers, such as Launch Pad, under which Beal contributes £5,0000 towards the deposit and £1,000 towards legal fees.

Family-owned Beal Homes has been building new homes for over 55 years. Chief executive Richard Beal represents the seventh generation of his family to have run construction businesses.

Focused on building homes in Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, Beal has completed more than 75 developments in the region.

The housebuilder employs 160 staff, including 80 skilled craftsmen, and has a network of local suppliers and contractors, some of whom have worked with the company for more than 20 years.

Beal is currently building at North Ferriby, Kirk Ella, Hessle, Welton, Beverley, Preston and Goole in East Yorkshire, and at Gainsborough and Welton in Lincolnshire; with a further development coming soon to Immingham, North East Lincolnshire.