An incredible Yorkshire home filled with a rich history has gone on the market for more than £1.5m.

Hargreaves Head House, in Northowram, was built in 1683 and is set within 3.5 acres of land which also includes a recently-renovated two-bed cottage.

The property is draped in Yorkshire history. Having originally been built for Samuel and Mary Bentley, the former being the constable and overseer for Shelf, it was purchased by Sir William Henry Ackroyd of Grantley Hall, Chairman of Firths Carpets and Hammonds Brewery, for his son Major Alfred Hammond Ackroyd in 1919. His son sold it who to Dr Lindsay Clark, chief surgeon for Halifax, in 1937.

It has been updated to keep in touch with modern trends and facilities, and even features a waterproof television in the main bathroom.

Hargreaves Head House is set within 3.5 acres of land

It has been put on the market with Charnock Bates, a specialist in selling fine, country and period homes, for a guide price of £1.65m.

Inside, the property had a grand entrance hall with Egyptian marble flooring and underfloor heating. The hall also boasts a cast iron fireplace with a marble surround and decorative coving.

It also featured a fully panelled drawing room, with a cast iron fireplace, while shelves have been built into the chimney alcove and polished oak flooring ensures the period aesthetic continues throughout the property.

The main lounge also has a fireplace with marble surround can be found here, alongside a modern music system which can be used throughout the property.

Spacious sitting area with view of the grounds

Glass panelled timber door leads to the orangery, which boasts floor to ceiling windows set within stone columns. The downstairs has a dining room, a kitchen boasting two fridges, two freezers and a Falcon five ring gas hob and over, a WC, study, pantry and utility. The first floor can be accessed by stairs in the main hallway, and is lit by a large rear facing window.

Solid oak flooring can be found throughout all the rooms on the first floor, including the home’s main bedroom, which has window seats allowing you to enjoy the stunning views across West Yorkshire countryside.

It also boasts a three-piece en-suite bathroom, includig a free-standing bath.

The property’s other four double bedrooms are on the first floor, with two offering generous space and views of the property’s setting. The fully-tiled bathroom comprises of a three-piece suite including a freestanding bath, a shower cubical with a rainfall shower and ceramic wash hand basin.

The home is set in 3.5 acres of land

The first floor also has a toilet and second bathroom which mirrors the period décor of the house bathroom. It contains a three-piece suite including a WC, wash hand basin and a bath. This is where the waterproof Aquavision TV can be found.

Outside, once entering through the electric iron gates which leads on to a large driveway, there is also a detached triple garage. The grounds of the home feature landscaped gardens, a grass tennis court, orchard and a wildflower meadow.

Also set within the property’s grounds is a contemporary, newly renovated, detached two-bedroom cottage. The cottage has two large double bedrooms with views across the garden and a shower room.

Charnock Bates director, Ben Waites, said: “Hargreaves Head House is truly a one-of-a-kind property, which offers incredible space, privacy and picturesque views.

The luxurious sitting room at the property

“The commercial potential of the detached cottage is a further positive to the property. We encourage anyone interested in Hargreaves Head House to contact our office today and book to view this special property and its spacious, private grounds.”