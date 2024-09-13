Harrogate Autumn Flower Show: Veg growers battle over biggest onion at North Yorkshire's Newby Hall
The event is held in the grounds of Newby Hall, in North Yorkshire, and runs until Sunday to welcome 30,000 visitors – and 5,000 blooms.
It is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar, with a chance to see giant vegetables as well as floral displays.
Amid a flurry of final preparations yesterday, it was "organised chaos", said show director Nick Smith, as exhibitors perfected exuberant displays and judging beginning in earnest.
By the time visitors arrive this morning, winning entries will hold ribbons and crowns.
Mr Smith said: "It is quite nail-biting. That is absolutely the pleasure of what we do.
"It's making the most of what is probably the last of this season's splash of colour.
"A joyful hurrah to the end of summer. And a sense of joy at what people have achieved."
There is a focus on 'pick and preserve' in the harvest kitchen, savouring the flavours of autumn all year round, and ideas sessions with Sarah Richardson of Leafy Couture.
There will be new recipes, expert tips, live talks and demonstrations.
As for dizzying displays of flowers for judging, they range from asters to zinnias, as plant nurseries and societies share their best blooms.
One of the most hotly anticipated events is always this morning's NEHS Giant Vegetable Competition, featuring 'colossal cabbages, monumental marrows and big beetroot' entries.
This builds to the National Onion Championship at noon today, with excitement building following last year's new world record set for the largest onion.
Meanwhile, Newby Hall's principal rooms are to be "consumed" by nature with artistic displays by florists and students featuring flowering buds and a forested hall.
Mr Smith. says this has been a "challenging" year for exhibitors, with a very long winter followed by an erratic summer.
He said: "It has been quite difficult, especially with a frost forecast in coming days."
But he added: "Exhibitors have absolutely risen to the challenge."
And while it may have proved a difficult year for some growers, such as for courgettes, he said, it does even out with "stunning" displays of dahlias and gladioli.
"It's a very 'mixed bag' – but that's the joy of the show," said Mr Smith.
"Half of the challenge is seeing how exhibitors face each season and no two years are ever the same. That is the very nature of gardening.
"What has been brought to the table is just incredible."
Admission to the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show includes entry to Newby’s gardens and adventure playground. Visit flowershow.org.uk for more details.