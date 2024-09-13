SPLASHES of colour will light up the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show when it opens to the public today, offering a last “joyful hurrah” to summer.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is held in the grounds of Newby Hall, in North Yorkshire, and runs until Sunday to welcome 30,000 visitors – and 5,000 blooms.

It is one of the most highly anticipated events in the gardening calendar, with a chance to see giant vegetables as well as floral displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid a flurry of final preparations yesterday, it was "organised chaos", said show director Nick Smith, as exhibitors perfected exuberant displays and judging beginning in earnest.

Staging Day for the 2024 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, 13 '“ 15 September at Newby Hall & Gardens. Pictured Ian Ledger, Secretary of the Northern Committee of the National Dahlia Society surrounded by over 1000 flowering Dahlia's on thier display at this years show designed by Tracey Parkinson. Picture By James Hardisty. Date: 12th September 2024.

By the time visitors arrive this morning, winning entries will hold ribbons and crowns.

Mr Smith said: "It is quite nail-biting. That is absolutely the pleasure of what we do.

"It's making the most of what is probably the last of this season's splash of colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A joyful hurrah to the end of summer. And a sense of joy at what people have achieved."

Staging Day for the 2024 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, 13 '“ 15 September at Newby Hall & Gardens. Pictured Sarah Richards of Leafy Couture, Arthington, near Leeds, with a selection of Autumn produce for pickling. Picture By James Hardisty. Date: 12th September 2024.

There is a focus on 'pick and preserve' in the harvest kitchen, savouring the flavours of autumn all year round, and ideas sessions with Sarah Richardson of Leafy Couture.

There will be new recipes, expert tips, live talks and demonstrations.

As for dizzying displays of flowers for judging, they range from asters to zinnias, as plant nurseries and societies share their best blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the most hotly anticipated events is always this morning's NEHS Giant Vegetable Competition, featuring 'colossal cabbages, monumental marrows and big beetroot' entries.

Staging Day for the 2024 Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, 13 '“ 15 September at Newby Hall & Gardens. Pictured Brain Boyes, a member of the Yorkshire Pelargonium and Geranium Society watering the plants in their Victorian Conservatory display. Picture By James Hardisty. Date: 12th September 2024.

This builds to the National Onion Championship at noon today, with excitement building following last year's new world record set for the largest onion.

Meanwhile, Newby Hall's principal rooms are to be "consumed" by nature with artistic displays by florists and students featuring flowering buds and a forested hall.

Mr Smith. says this has been a "challenging" year for exhibitors, with a very long winter followed by an erratic summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It has been quite difficult, especially with a frost forecast in coming days."

But he added: "Exhibitors have absolutely risen to the challenge."

And while it may have proved a difficult year for some growers, such as for courgettes, he said, it does even out with "stunning" displays of dahlias and gladioli.

"It's a very 'mixed bag' – but that's the joy of the show," said Mr Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Half of the challenge is seeing how exhibitors face each season and no two years are ever the same. That is the very nature of gardening.

"What has been brought to the table is just incredible."