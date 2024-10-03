Harron Homes celebrates Harlington showhome launch

Harron Homes recently marked the launch of its Bayford showhome at Cressacre Green in Harlington, South Yorkshire.

The event, held on Saturday 28th September 2024, saw a great turnout of visitors eager to explore the stunning four-bedroom detached home, showcasing the luxurious design and high-quality finishes.

The Bayford showhome, with its modern kitchen, spacious layout, and detached double garage, impressed visitors with its family-friendly design. The classic French doors that open onto the garden are a highlight, creating an ideal space for entertaining.

Attendees were able to discuss various purchasing options, including Harron’s Homemover Scheme, and enjoyed light refreshments while taking in the beautifully landscaped surroundings of Cressacre Green.

SGB-6468 - The showhomes at Cressacre Green are now open for visitors

Nearly 50% of the homes at Cressacre Green have already been sold, reflecting the high demand for these beautifully designed properties in this charming countryside setting.

Ellie Wyles, Sales Manager for Harron Homes Yorkshire, commented: “We were thrilled by the response to the Bayford showhome launch at Cressacre Green. It was wonderful to see so many visitors, exploring the exceptional lifestyle our homes offer in this charming countryside setting.”