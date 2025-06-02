The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council is asking local people, landowners and businesses to get involved in what they’re calling the ‘first conversation’ about the area’s future.

This public consultation - formally called the ‘Issues and Options’ stage - is the first step towards creating a new Local Plan for North Yorkshire. This plan will be the guiding document that sets out where new homes, businesses, infrastructure, and community services should go, and what types of development should be supported.

The council has published a detailed document outlining the main issues the region faces, such as the need for affordable housing, sustainable transport, and protecting the landscape - and some early ideas on how planning policy could help.

They’ve also shared eleven key objectives that the plan should address. These include: tackling climate change, supporting rural economies, improving infrastructure and transport, making sure new housing meets the needs of local communities, and protecting North Yorkshire’s unique countryside and heritage

The council is now inviting feedback from everyone in the North Yorkshire community - whether you’re a farmer, landowner, business owner or resident.

Members of the public can now share views on how the area should grow, and have a real say in what the future of North Yorkshire looks like.

You can submit your comments directly to the council, highlighting your views on topics such as, where new housing should go, how existing buildings - like barns or other rural properties - could be reused for homes or small businesses.

You can also share your views on what kind of developments should be encouraged to support local jobs and communities, and what energy and transport infrastructure is needed in rural areas.

Alongside the consultation, there is also a chance for landowners and developers to put forward potential sites for future development. This is known as the ‘call for sites.’

While many sites have already been submitted, there is still time to suggest new ones - whether for housing, employment, tourism, or community uses.

It’s advisable to provide supporting information as to the suitability of sites, and rural sites in particular need strong evidence to show they’re a good fit for future development. If you’ve already submitted a potential site, there’s still the opportunity to ensure it is promoted effectively. If you haven’t yet, there is still time.

The consultation is open now and runs until July 15. You can view the consultation documents and submit your responses through the North Yorkshire Council website.

If you would like expert support preparing your site or submitting your views, Rural Solutions is here to help. Get in touch with us at [email protected] or call 01756 797501.

This is a real opportunity to help shape the future of North Yorkshire, so it’s crucial to make sure your voice is heard.