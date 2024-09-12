Heartbeat fans can buy the iconic Aidensfield post office after it went on the market for £290,000.

The property featured heavily on the ITV hit series which starred Nick Berry, Mark Jordon and Bill Maynard. In the series, the late Derek Fowlds, who played grumpy Sergeant Oscar Blaketon, took over the post office after retiring from the force following a heart attack.

Now Goathland Post Office and gift shop, which still has 'Aidensfield' emblazoned on the front, is up for sale. As well as the post office, the semi-detached property also has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A village hub over many years, it was used as a tobacconist and newsagent in the TV series. Heartbeat became one of the nation's favourites, running from 1992 to 2010.

During filming, the post office would serve regular customers while the show's stars filmed scenes. Fans will now have the chance to own a piece of UK television history, with the option of running the post office.

On the ground floor of the property is the post office and shop space, with two offices, a storage room and a kitchen. The first floor has a reception room, two double bedrooms, another office, and a modern kitchen.

Above are two further bedrooms and a large landing that could add to living space or be used for storage.

The property is being sold by online estate agents House Sales Direct Chester for £290,000. The estate agents say the property could work as a family home or holiday retreat.

The post office was ran by Brian and Susan Taylor for 20 years before they retired in 2021.

Brian said: "The Heartbeat production used the interior of our Post Office as a tobacconist and news agent several times over the years. They used to take our stuff out and put theirs in, and we would continue to operate as a Post Office around the production.

"We were like a big family - it was a great experience being here with the cast and crew."

The village attracts thousands of tourists each year, including Heartbeat fans eager to take selfies next to the famous filming locations. The property sits in the centre of Goathland and is close to local pubs - including the famous Aidensfield Arms - as well as cafes, and shops.