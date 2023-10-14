Here are the winners of the fabulous fundraising Yorkshire Residential Real Estate Awards

The winners of The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards 2023 were announced this week at an event that has an important dual purpose.Along with celebrating the residential property industry in God’s Own County, including its best people and projects, the awards night at the New Dock Hall in Leeds also raised money for the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, which helps disabled and disadvantaged children in our region.

“The judges were delighted to see so many submissions for this year’s awards and were really impressed by the quality of them. They reflect the high calibre of both talent and innovation in the industry right now,” says Claire Brook, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Womble Bond Dickinson, who helped judge the submissions.

Charlotte Farrington, CEO of the Yorkshire Children’s Charity, which organises the awards, adds: “Yorkshire is the third worst region in the UK for child poverty, and the cost-of-living crisis is only making things even more difficult for families in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We see every day just how much of a difference our supporters can make. Through volunteering, donations and raising awareness of the charity, they support children to thrive, achieve their potential and enjoy happy, healthy childhoods.

Waterside, Knaresborough, by V&A Homes won the best small development award.

“We want to ensure that no child in Yorkshire is left behind due to disability, ill health or financial circumstance and the generosity of Yorkshire’s property sector allows us to continue working towards this mission.

“We are a small charity with big ambition and it is through events like these we are able to raise vital funds and forge relationships with businesses that allow us to make things better for children and young people in Yorkshire.”

Here are the award winners 2023: Rising Star. Sponsored by Johnson Mowat Planning. Winner: Zak Green, Harron Homes. Zak began as an apprentice bricklayer and is now a site manager for Harron Homes. He consistently goes above and beyond to create homes of the best quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Residential Operator. Sponsored by Monroe Estate Agents. Winner: Springfield Healthcare. A family-owned operator in the residential care sector that prides itself on keeping people at the heart of everything it does. Its seven luxury care homes offer compassionate and person-centred care.

A Beal Homes development

Best Large Development. Sponsored by SCP. Winner: The Climate Innovation District. A flagship, energy efficient and eco-friendly development in Leeds by CITU. Once complete, this site will hold 955 homes and a multi generation building made up of a primary school, care home and 50 affordable housing units.

Best Small Development. Sponsored by Hampshire Trust Bank. Winner: Waterside, Knaresborough by V&A Homes. Desirable homes on a challenging site on a steep hillside setting, resulting in a scheme that innovatively cuts into the slope bringing spectacular views.

Best Small Agent. Sponsored by Edward Architecture. Winner: Monroe Estate Agents. Over the last 12 months, Monroe has agreed more sales in the North Leeds market than any other agent and is set to open its third office since opening their first in March 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Large Agent. Sponsored by Walker Morris. Winner: Redbrik. This innovative, independent agency services across South Yorkshire and North East Derbyshire.

The Climate Innovation District in Leeds, which won two awards

In its 10 years of operating, it has hit a number of milestones and accreditations and maintained their place in the Best Estate Agent Guide.

Best Residential Consultancy Practice. Sponsored by Yorkshire Post. Winner: Andrew Moseley Associates. One of the fastest growing, dynamic, and respected Transport Planning and Infrastructure Engineering Consultancies in Yorkshire. Between June 2022 – 2023, they worked on 630 sites with over a 99 per cent planning success rate.

*Best in Build to Rent. Sponsored by DS.Emotion. Winner: Moda, New York Square. The biggest build-to-rent development in Leeds since 2019, this is a £150m, 515-home build-to-rent neighbourhood with state-of-the-art amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Residential Developer. Sponsored by Womble Bond Dickinson. Winner: Beal Homes. A family-owned business with an outstanding reputation for exceptional developments and high-quality homes.

Chapter House by Springfield Healthcare

*ESG Excellence. Sponsored by MODA Living. Winner: Citu. Through The Climate Innovation District, Citu has demonstrated how environmental, social, and governance, systems can be applied to create a more equitable and sustainable future.

Yorkshires. Lifetime Achievement Award. Winner: Tony Brooks, MODA Living. From humble beginnings and age 16, Tony formed his first construction company.

Working on listed building restorations combined with traditional housebuilding, he honed his skill set leading to a hugely successful career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2014, with sons Dan and Oscar and the Caddick family, he formed Moda Living which has pioneered and led the UK Build to Rent sector with a current development pipeline of 24,000 multi-family and single family homes and student lets.