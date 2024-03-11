The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They also recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories and these incliude Residential Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Public Sector, Refurbishment-Revitalisation.

Chair of the Yorkshire and Humber RICS Awards judging panel, Mark Rugg, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Yorkshire and Humber shortlisted for these awards. It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories, to be judged nationally, and have until April 26 to submit their entry. Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.

The Yorkshire and Humber shortlist is as follows: Askern Leisure Centre, Doncaster (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); Askern Leisure Centre, Doncaster (Community Benefit Project); Askern Leisure Centre, Doncaster (Public Sector Project); Church Farm, Harrogate (Residential Development); Ron Dearing UTC, STEAM Studios, Hull (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); Ron Dearing UTC, STEAM Studios (former Central Fire Station) Hull (Heritage Project);Tower Works, Leeds (Residential Development)

The Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds (Heritage Project); The Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); The Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds (Community Benefit Project); The Junction, Leeds (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); Leeds Kirkgate Market Blockshop Conservation and Refurbishment Phase I, Leeds (Heritage Project); Ledston Hall, Purcell, Leeds (Heritage Project); Ledston Hall, Purcell, Leeds (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); Camellia House, Wentworth Woodhouse, Rotherham (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project).

Eyewitness Works, Sheffield (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); Eyewitness Works, Sheffield (Residential Development); Monk Bridge, York (Residential Development); The Old Guard House, Goldsborough, York (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project); The Old Guard House, Goldsborough, York (Heritage Project); Brainkind Neurological Centre, York (Community Benefit Project).

2 . Magnificent hall revived Ledston Hall in countryside near Leeds has been brought back to life with the building turned into a series of beautiful homes Photo: Paul White Photo Sales

3 . What a picture Hyde Park Picture House, Leeds Photo: RICS Photo Sales

4 . Towering above Tower Works, Leeds, a former factory notable for its three listed towers is home to contemporary apartments Photo: RICS Photo Sales