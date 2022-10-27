Thankfully, across each household, the total cost is a lot less frightening. It will cost £6.79 to light up the Christmas tree this year per household - an additional £2.64 per home compared to last year, so there is no need to panic.

Homebase says: “No one wants to cut corners on Christmas cheer, especially after the last few years, but a few tweaks such as switching out old Christmas lights for ones with energy-efficient LED bulbs can really help keep costs down.”

For those who like to adopt the latest trends, the company has also listed some of the key must-haves for followers of festive fashion.

Lighting the tree may not be as expensive as you think. Tree and decorations from Homebase

*Gatsby Glam: Parties are now back on the menu and people are ready to fully embrace the 1920s look. This entails dressing your home in as much glitz and glamour as possible. All that glitters is gold and if it sparkles, it’s in.

Let your parties be the talk of the town, invite all your friends round, stick on a jazz playlist and become one with your inner mixologist to shake up some classic cocktails. Everyone loves a theme. This trend calls for a vintage vibe, so you won’t have to worry about your energy consumption. Think candlelit dinners, classy glass baubles, and glittery decor to reflect light around the room.

*Eco-Cosy: Everyone’s favourite Scandi interiors trend is back, this festive take on Hygge is ready to wrap us up in the comfort and nostalgia of Christmasses gone by. For Eco-Cosy, think comfortable conviviality, this trend will make you think of a cosy country gathering, one that embraces planet-friendly sustainability. We’re talking warm textures, lots of natural floristry and sustainable materials. Perfect for snuggling up in front of the fire for a Christmas movie with a nice warm blanket.

This trend won’t have to stretch far to become eco-friendly, the clue is in the name. Cut out unnecessary packaging by filling a reusable wooden advent calendar with treats, this can become a time-honoured family tradition while cutting down on Christmas waste.

Maximalism is a key trend this Christmas

*Woodland Winter: The focus here is wood. Think natural, earthy materials, twinkly lights wrapped sparingly around trees to look like a fairy’s trail and decorations in the shape of charming woodland critters such as red squirrels, owls and foxes.

Scent is a key player here, bring winter woodland smells inside with the help of a few pine-scented candles or scentsicles.

Merry Maximalis: Less is more? No, more is more! For Merry Maximalism, throw minimalism out the window this year.

Deck the halls with cheerful, colourful chaos. Striped candy canes, gingerbread men, fake snow, nutcrackers, the lot. If it clashes, even better.

Scandi style never dates