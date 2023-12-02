Here’s what the best dressed festive homes will be wearing this year plus tips and trends

Charlotte Marchant is Commercial Director at Harrogate based decorative lighting retailer Lights4fun.co.uk.She says: Trending this festive season are touches of nostalgia with hints of colour that spread cheer and bring back festive memories.

We will see Christmas trees adorned with multi- coloured pickwick lights and candle clips and oversized pre-lit garlands dressed across mantle pieces for maximalist styling.

Decorative novelty figures will bring joy and cheer to outdoor spaces along with a bit of festive fun and our twinkling LED reindeer add a touch of elegance.

Dual LED functions are becoming increasingly popular, finally settling the age-old debate of “warm white or cool white lights?”. Delicate micro light designs and battery-powered options are also new, offering even more flexibility when it comes to lighting your home and garden this Christmas.

*Nicola Heap owns the Out of the Ordinary shop on Swadford Street in Skipton, which specialises in locally handmade items.

She has seen a definite uptick in business this year as buyers realise that decorations and giftware by local designer makers are a great investment for a host of reasons.

Christmas is set to be busy and Nicola says: “The perception of handmade items is changing and people are realising that you can get really good quality items that are original, not mass produced and not expensive.

Plus, purchasing from local makers benefits the local economy. It’s so much more satisfying buying this way.”

A beautiful handmade festive decoration from Out of the Ordinary in Skipton

For Christmas decorating there are tealights, ceramics, handknitted, felted and fused glass tree decorations and vintage spoons made into baubles. There are also plenty of other handmade items that would make lovely gifts. The shop is also online at www.outoftheordinaryonline.co.uk

*Wil Law, social media executive at John Lewis and Yorkshire Post interiors columnist, tells us how he is decorating his one-bedroom flat and his ideas for small spaces:

For a lot of people their Christmas tree is sentimental with baubles and trinkets that have been collected over the years and link to precious memories. My tree isn’t that, not just because I’m not at that stage of life but also because it’s only my second year of having a tree at home.

Although it won’t be an ode to memories and the past, I still want my tree to feel personal and tell my story, like the rest of my home does and so this year I’ll be seeking out baubles and decorations that are miniature versions of things I love.

One of Siobhan Murphy's maximalist Christmas trees

I’m talking baubles that represent my favourite food, books, the trainers I always wear and the birds I see out on my daily walk.

My entire home is playfully decorated in this way so my tree will be too. It will be kitsch and random and to some not very tastefully styled, but it will stand in the corner of my room and make me smile.

What’s more, the baubles inspired by my most loved things will stay as keepsakes. My favourite find so far has been a felted Jack Russell bauble in a green scarf that looks just like my family dog.

I’m also considering suspending some of the food inspired baubles I sourced from my kitchen shelves.

These light up reindeer are from Lights4fun

Wil also has these top tips for trimming up small spaces: Use your available surfaces. Garlands draped over shelving units and baubles nestled between everyday objects can be used in lieu of a tree. Or why not trim-up a houseplant with micro baubles attached to the stems and fairy lights wired gently round it.

If floor and wall space is at a premium, then look upwards and consider how you can trim from the ceiling. Baubles hanging from ceiling lights, or even fairy light nets will set the mood from above.

Siobhan Murphy's maximalist approach to Christmas styling is sure to leave your home brimming with holiday cheer and a touch of extravagance.

She certainly does not object to this year’s trend for a pink Christmas tree, inspired by the recent Barbie movie.

She says: I love styling up my house for, which usually starts mid October, when he balconies are filled with garlands, the door sports an over the top wreath and the house is full of Christmas trees decorated to the nines plus overflowing bowls of baubles, candy canes and fairy lights galore in every room.

This year I was asked to create a Christmas wonderland on the fourth floor of Harvey Nichols for the Rozel Vodka pop up and that involved creating Christmas arches and trees, tropical flower displays and using my own design pink Palm Springs wallpaper to add additional glamour.

Wil Law's tree reflects the things he loves best - this soy to the world tree decoration is £8 from John Lewis

Here are more ideas: Your tree and decorations don’t need to be traditional greens, reds and gold, consider something different like a dramatic jewel toned scheme with rich tones of teal, emerald green, mustards and metallics.

Introduce sumptuous textures, such as velvet cushions and faux fur throws, to add tactile luxury in your living room and add candles and foliage to create a cosy atmosphere.

I often add strings of vintage pearls instead of tinsel, it’s unexpected, cooler and more sustainable.