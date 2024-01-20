Award-winning Leeds based interior designer Karen Knox of www.making-spaces.net says that Eighties design is creeping back and a key influence is the Memphis Group, which was founded by architect and designer Ettore Sottsass.

Active from 1980 to 1987, its homeware was typified by bold colours and geometric shapes.

“We will see colour blocking with dark rusty reds and a pop of cobalt blue,” says Karen, who adds that chequerboard and grid based designs will also grow in popularity and are being used on rugs, flooring and bedding.

Talking of flooring, sustainable cork floors are seeing a resurgence and Karen recommends Recork. Microcement rather than concrete floors are also set to become more popular due to being warmer and softer with the texture more uniformly distributed.

Metro tiles will still be popular but only stacked vertically. These are are by wallsandfloors.co.uk

Karen predicts that paints that will be best sellers include Little Greene’s Muscovado, a browny red, and its Madeleine, a buttermilk/muted gold colour.

She adds that 1980s Ikea style homeware, including pine chairs and folded paper lampshades in conical shapes are coming back, along with mid-century inspired pine furniture in Brutalist style, including square shapes as opposed to the slimmer mid-century shapes that have dominated for so long.

While gold taps and door handles are now the thing and look beautiful, she says that silver shades will make a comeback and adds “I’m now specifying nickel and brushed stainless steel.”

As for sofa styles, curves are the shape upholstered in boucle “teddy” style fabrics and chenille rather than velvet.

Eichholz boucle sofa from Sweetpea and Willow

Mushroom lamps, dome lamps, scallop lights and Murano glass will also become sought after.

*Ilkley based Interior designer Anne Marie Cousins is seeing a burgeoning trend for homeowners investing in properties built in the 1960s, an era some some say spawned unexciting and ugly residential architecture..

She says: “Properties from the 1960s have been attracting interest as the perfect alternative to the traditional Victorian townhouse as they offer a versatile canvas to be amended and updated.

“They are rarely listed so planning consent is not usually an issue and they can offer owners the chance to make a wonderful family home. I don’t see this trend changing any time soon.

Cabinet in Muscovado by Little Greene

“Testament to what can be achieved is our recent award-winning Owler Park project. The owners invested in a 1960s home, having previously lived in a Victorian townhouse in central Ilkley.

“The beauty of these mid-century homes quite often comes from the light from the large windows and these can be upgraded to double or even triple glazing to make a property more energy efficient.”

*Bathrooms: Halifax based BC Designs have some of the most coveted baths, basins and accessories and they predict that green is going to continue to dominate in 2024.

They say: “Colour has the power to transform a room and green represents nature, or if it has a blue undertone, rolling seas.

Bath from BC Designs

“For those who dare to be brave, coloured ceramics are the perfect way to inject green into the bathroom. We’re seeing this colour being combined with textural patterns.”

Popular design website Houzz say: The trend for raising kitchen islands on legs is a new twist that we are beginning to see emerge on Houzz. This can help make a bulky item appear lighter and slimmer, by allowing light underneath and it continues the trend for homeowners wanting their kitchens to feel as carefully designed as other living spaces in the home with islands being treated as a valued piece of furniture.

Houzz agrees that Autumnal colours will take centre stage in 2024. Red is beginning to creep into interiors with warm shades such as plum and burgundy. Tones of ochre, terracotta and caramel were all spotted throughout the recent Decorex show and designers on Houzz continue to highlight the versatility of earthy green shades.

Echoing the move to a richer colour palette, marble worktops and surfaces are set to feature more prominently in 2024, with dramatic, statement marbles taking the place of cooler-veined variants.

Bold, brown and gold veined marbles pair beautifully with a rich, warm colour palette, and are cropping up in more kitchen and bathroom designs on Houzz.

Sherpa and sheepskin designs in comforting tones of beige and caramel are also emerging.

The trend for using traditional materials and crafts has been growing and this looks set to continue, with eco-friendly lime washed walls increasingly spotted within the most-saved photos on Houzz.

The fashion for stacking tiles vertically rather than in a traditional horizontal brick pattern looks set to continue into 2024. Designers are using thinner subway-style tiles in straight vertical lines rather than in a traditional brick pattern.

There is also an emerging trend for unpainted wooden kitchen cabinets aimed at showing the grain of the timber.