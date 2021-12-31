We take a look at the top interiors trends for 2022 with the help of interior designer Karen Knox

The pandemic has brought the importance of home into sharp focus and with it has come a tidal wave of interest in interiors. Many more of us have realised that the way our property looks and feels really does matter and can make a huge difference to wellbeing. The consequence is that sales of homeware, paint and wallpaper and, of course, real and faux houseplants, have boomed.

Another significant change is the demographic of those buying. Young people too are now captivated and whether they live at home, in rented accommodation or are fortunate enough to have their own property, they are redesigning their rooms to great effect, taking inspiration from social media sites such as Instagram and Pinterest.

Renovating, however, has not been easy thanks to a shortage of tradespeople and materials. Good quality plaster was almost impossible to get earlier this year and prices for it and for timber have rocketed. Tradespeople, some already booked up months ahead for this year, and homeware retailers are expecting another bumper year in 2022 and let’s say cheers to that.

Blown vinyl? Yes please, as textured wallpaper makes a return

Interior design, was once thought of as a frivolity, an indulgence. Now we all know how much it really matters.

Here we take a look at what the trends for 2022 with the help of sought-after, Leeds-based interior designer Karen Knox of Making Spaces, Visit www.making-spaces.net to see Karen’s brilliant blogs.

Colours: The eagerly anticipated Pantone colour of the year is “Very Peri”, a lovely lilac colour. You will see it everywhere from walls to furniture and accessories but it’s not for everyone and may not be a keeper, so be careful if you are thinking of spending on big ticket, “Very Peri” coloured items. “We will see it coming through nto interiors this year but I don’t think it will have the staying power that blush pinks and nude shades have,” says Karen, who adds that in general the use of neutrals will continue as a base but they will be teamed with strong accent colours. This could be a red chair, cushion or vase. We will also see more blocking, where two or more bold colours are used together.”

She also predicts that adding colour to the ceiling, rather than a feature wall, will become more prevalent with yellow, green or soft russet red like Little Greene’s “Ashes of Roses” the top favourite shades.

Very Peri is the Pantone colour of the year 2022 - it's a strong lilac in case you are wondering. Seen here on Mneheart wallpaper

Walls: Lightweight 3D panels which add texture, depth and interest to walls are also on the cards for 2022. Karen suggests looking at Orac Decor for ideas: www.oracdecor.com/en_gb/3d-wall-covering. Vintage-style panelling, along with slatted and herringbone wood cladding, will also grow in popularity and Karen adds that this works well on the wall behind a bed so it also acts as a headboard.

Look out too for blown vinyl, aka textured wallpaper and for MicroCement, a coating that can be applied to any hard surface, from walls to floors, ceramics and furniture. The cement and quartz based layer is 2mm thick at most and suitable for use with underfloor heating.

Lighting: Pendant lights made from organic materials, such as wood, fabric and paper will be popular as will lighting made by independent designer makers. Karen directs us to Colin Chetwood and to Pinch London’s folded fabric lighting made from banana leaves.

Back to the 90s: Cottagecore, prevalent in the 1990s, is moving to the fore. Ikea, which once urged us to “chuck out the chintz” is embracing it once more. Karen says: “It includes small scale flowered wallpapers, like those by Ottoline.co.uk, homemade items, knick knacks and anything cottagey. It is generally more suited to older properties.”

Coloured ceilings are the in thing for 2022. Bright yellow looks amazing

Bathrooms and kitchens: Finger tiles, aka kit kat tiles, will become more popular in bathrooms, overtaking metro tiles in the style stakes. Look out also for coloured baths, sinks and loos.

For kitchens, Karen suggests we take a look at Valchromat for kitchen cabinet doors and panels. This wood fibreboard comes in a variety of colours made with organic dyes and bonded with hardwearing resins. She adds: “Plywood kitchens are also popular, as are slatted and reeded door fronts. Avoid going for high gloss white kitchens.”

Vintage: The biggest change is in chunky, vintage brown furniture, which you could pick up for next to nothing until recently. It is growing in value now and is sought-after by those with period properties, including first-time buyers. As for mid-century furniture and its many reproductions, that’s a trend that may never die. “The design and scale of it works so well in both mid-century and new homes,” says Karen. “I can’t see it ever falling out of fashion.”

Artists and Makers: We are becoming more aware of where our homeware and accessories are coming from, which is why we are more keen to lend support to independent artists and makers. Art is now more accessible than ever before thanks to an abundance of websites devoted to affordable prints and posters. Visit Instagram, Folksy and Etsy and look out for Open Studios events to discover the talent.

Wood slatted sections of ceiling and wall are also fashionable

Velvet Revolution: Those who have invested heavily in velvet sofas and chairs and worry that they may soon become yesterday’s furniture, do not despair. “It’s here to stay,” says Karen. “It’s such a soft, tactile fabric and there are now stain resistant velvets that are suitable for those who have kids and/or dogs.”

Outdoor rooms: Turning a yard or garden into a “room” is burgeoning and the choice of accessories is growing. Tiling patios/yards with decorative tiles will become more common, as will outdoor wood-burning stoves.

Art is for all thanks to affordable prints. Make a gallery wall of your favourites