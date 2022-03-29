Tower House is an historic mansion that has been put up for sale in Hinton St George, renowned to be one of the country's poshest rural villages.

The lavish property in Somerset, believed to have been built in 1814, is being advertised by estate agent Savills with a guide price of £1.2 million.

The regal four-bedroom building - which is currently subject to offer - resembles a castle from the outside with a clock tower and rampart-style brickwork.

It now forms a fascinating and historic wing of a fine country house.

Tower House was formerly the Porte Cochere, or entrance building, to the nearby Hinton House, forming part of a sprawling country estate belonging to the Earl of Poulett and extending to several hundred hectares.

Savills describes the property as "attractive and stylish accommodation with a wealth of period charm". It features a charming walled garden of 0.6 acres and a hamstone archway.

The interior of the home is dramatic and expansive with high ceilings, medieval stone carvings and stained glass windows.

A concealed spiral stone staircase leads to the "Clock Room" and roof terrace from where there are fine views across Hinton House, the nearby park and the neighbouring countryside.