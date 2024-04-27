Hiring interior designers to help decorate and furnish this converted stable block was a great investment

The Greeks and Romans excelled at home decor while the Georgians ramped it up with colour, verve and panache.

Now, we have Instagram, Pinterest and multiple TV shows delivering an avalanche of ideas, which can be both a help and a hindrance.

There is so much choice in terms of products and styles that it can be overwhelming and some of us simply don’t have the time or energy to devote to making our homes picture perfect.

The bespoke kitchen

Product sourcing, finding the best tradespeople and making the whole house flow are challenging.

That is why good interior designers are a Godsend and Martin and Fiona O’Grady were well aware of this when they bought and enlarged a converted stable block in Nidderdale.

Martin’s work is in luxury hotels and he says: “I know the benefits that good interior designers bring. They have different ideas and access to suppliers you wouldn’t find if you were looking for them yourself.”

He and Fiona hired Justine Kirkham and Rachael Webber, aka Harrogate based Stylesmith Interiors, and they are very glad they did.

A cosy sitting room in pink

“They had a great ready-made team of builders, electricians, plumbers, joiners and cabinet makers who worked with them, which meant we didn’t have to try and find them ourselves.

“We bounced ideas around with Justine and Rachael and they came up with mood boards with ideas we would not have thought of,” says Martin.

“Instead of buying everything off the shelf, we were also able to have some bespoke pieces of furniture that will last a lifetime, including the kitchen, made by a superbly talented cabinet maker.”

Crucial in informing the interiors was the McGinty’s collection of art and Stylesmith came up with designs that matched the colours in the pictures, a number of which were sourced in Yorkshire.

The bedroom with bespoke headboard

“We love the York Open Studios event that allows you to visit artists and makers in their workspaces. It’s like an art safari and a lot of the work is affordable. We also like the Zillah Bell gallery in Thirsk. It’s a tremendous place with a superb and ever-changing collection,” says Martin.

One of the O’Grady’s favourite rooms is the aforementioned kitchen with that exquisite handmade cabinetry plus a blue La Cornue cooker, a bespoke banquet and an old favourite chair, which was reupholstered and given a new lease of life, all planned in and organised by Stylesmith.

“Having a bespoke kitchen is worth the investment. You get something that will last and everything fits. You aren’t trying to get off the shelf cabinets to fit the space and making compromises because of them.

“We also added new tiling and we increased the size of the kitchen window to make the most of the lovely rural views,” says Justine.

Bathroom with a Norman Cornish painting

She and Rachael also specified a comfy corner seating unit under the window and a large island with wine fridge plus dining chairs rather than stools to ensure comfort.

The sitting room features a wood floor, bespoke sofas and the largest media unit Rachael and Justine have ever commissioned. It is softened by beautifully embroidered curtains in Colefax and Fowler fabric.

The main bedroom is white with wood side tables, a bespoke embroidered headboard in a blue Lewis and Wood fabric and lamps from Heathfield and Co., while the ensuite has a deep blue vanity unit and walk-in shower

The colourway in the main house bathroom, which has a deep, double-ended bath, is warm greys that tie in with art by Leeds born artist Norman Ackroyd, one of Britain’s finest printmakers.

Among Stylesmith’s favourite grey paint is Normandy Grey by Little Greene.

“Little Greene paint is really good quality with plenty of pigment and we also use Farrow & Ball paint for that reason.

“You can get the colours matched in a cheaper paint but you will never get the depth of colour you get with the real thing,” says Rachael, who adds: “We are also fans of Farrow & Ball’s new finish called ‘dead flat’ for woodwork and walls. It is scuff resistant, scrubbable and ultra matt and, like any good paint, it is easy to decorate with so it cuts down on time.”

By contrast, the guest bedroom is in Farrow & Ball’s Sulking Room Pink, as is the guest bathroom, which also features pink onyx tiles.

The fittings are brushed brass, which is fashionable and the Stylesmith duo believe it is a trend that is here to stay.

“It was popular 30 years ago and it’s back to stay. It has a much warmer look than chrome,” says Justine.

Summing up the new look in the converted stables is best described as carefully thought out spaces that flow with plenty of storage and a classic look that is designed to stand the test of time and trends.

Outside, Thorntree Landscaping did a great job in taming the grounds and Martin concludes: “As a total spend, hiring interior designers paid for itself. If we had tried to source and organise everything ourselves it would’ve been stressful and more expensive."

For those who are thinking of hiring an interior designer, Martin adds: “It’s important that you express your opinions and bring your own ideas to the table and give them a steer on the styles you like and also what you don’t like.”