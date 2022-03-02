Historic building in Beverley's Georgian quarter with Civil War connection set to become exceptional family home

The application seeks permission to convert Tower House, 65 North Bar Within, from a solicitor’s to a five-bedroomed house.

The adjoining property, number 67, known as Bar House, and number 65 were originally a single dwelling, and the site was reputedly where King Charles I’s officers met when they were trying to capture Hull at the start of the English Civil War.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His troops were famously turned back at Beverley Gate in Hull by Sir John Hotham in 1642.

The property, currently a solicitor's office, is at 57 North Bar Within

The North Bar was built in 1409 while the house dates from the early 18th century, but it is believed there always was a house there dating back to when the Bar was constructed.

Number 65 is used as an office by Williamsons Solicitors, which is relocating in Beverley.

Historian Professor Barbara English said: “I think it would be good if it became residential housing which it was for hundreds of years. It deserves a family living in it all the time which gives it more life than there is as an office.”

Past residents include Michael Warton, the MP and “the richest man in the East Riding” (1623 – 9 August 1688) who was buried in the Minster – one of a handful of buildings in the town, which like Tower House, has a Grade I listing.

The view from the topmost railings is said to have offered

The well-known artists Fred and Mary Elwell lived for many years at Bar House, which was also the inspiration for many of their paintings.

Dick Lidwell, chairman of Beverley Civic Society, said: “It’s a great idea to bring it back into residential use. It is a highly important building in Beverley’s history.”