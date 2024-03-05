Historic former jail and stocks with potential for conversion is up auction with guide price of £25,000

An engraving from St Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians on the front of the building reads: “Let him that stole steal no more, but rather let him labour, working with his hands the thing which is good, that he may have to give to him that needeth."

Inside, the 700 sq ft former gaol is made up of a single room on the ground floor and two first-floor rooms and requires total renovation. Accessed separately, from the outside of the property, is a ground floor garage with open car-port.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bidding opens on Tuesday March 26 at 10:00 and closes at 11.57 on March 27.Full details are available at www.pugh-auctions.com

The former jail is Grade II* listed

The former jail is stone-built and has interesting architectural features including a round-arched, wooden doorway with a lunette above, and a stone tablet inscribed and dated 1823.

The strip of land at the front of the property is subject to a right of way in favour of St Mary's Church. A spokesperson from Pugh says: “This historic building is in need of renovation and may be suitable for a number of uses, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”

The property fronts Keighley Road in Illingworth and lies in close proximity to its intersection with Whitehill Road. The local area is of mixed-use, with residential housing to the north, fields to the west, with amenities to the south including Morrisons and petrol station. The property is located approximately 2.5 miles from Halifax town centre, which offers a wide range of amenities, as well as Halifax train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad