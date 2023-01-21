Historic home with outbuildings in prime Yorkshire village is on the open market for first time in over 200 years

“It’s an incredible place in a great location and I initially thought of making it my home but we are a small family of three and realistically it needs a large family, which is why we have put it back up for sale.”
It is the first time the Grade II listed property has ever been on the open market and Croft was chosen as selling agent and the guide is £1.75m
Toby Cockroft, founder of Croft, says: “The Estate Office is one of the most unique properties I have been asked to market in my 23 year career.
“The fact that this gem in Yorkshire’s Golden Triangle has never been sold on the open market before is incredible and exemplifies what a wonderful opportunity this is for someone. “It is an awesome piece of real estate that offers so much potential and with the astonishing space, additional buildings and the one acre walled garden I am sure it will be refurbished into a very happy family home.”
Karl and his friend bought it lock, stock and barrel, including most of the contents and, along with filling 25 of the largest skips available for hire, they also made some exciting discoveries.
One of them was a building we didn’t realise existed because it was entirely covered by bushes and the other was a secret room upstairs.
“The room had some really interesting items in it, including paintings and prints,” says Karl, who is joint CEO of Wetherby based The Property Buying Company.
Those finds have gone to auction and will feature in the Tennants of Leyburn sale on January 27.
The semi-detached house is full of period features and has six reception rooms, 10 bedrooms and three bathrooms.
There is a self-contained wing, a coach house, stable block, outbuildings, garaging and stores plus a walled garden
There is development potential subject to the release of restrictive covenants put on the property by the Harewood estate when it initially sold the house.
“I haven’t got the energy or time to do what needs to be done but we have already had interest in the sale,” says Karl.
“I would love to see what happens to it when someone with a passion for the property gets in there and renovates it and releases its potential.”
The Estate Office, £1.75m, visit www.croftresidential.co.uk