Over three generations, the estate, located on the eastern edge of the Howardian Hills between the North York Moors and York, on the banks of the River Derwent remained in the family’s hands, shaping a legacy deeply rooted in the region’s history.

Among its most enduring residents was Anne Henson, a descendant of the original owners, who is believed to have lived on the estate her entire life. She passed away in 2023 at the age of 84, marking the end of a long chapter in Kirkham’s story.

Now, the estate, regarded as one of the most desirable, private and traditional landed estates in North Yorkshire, has come to market for the first time in over 100 years, for offers over £25m.

The portfolio includes Kirkham Hall, a Grade II Listed country house that is both impressive and, according to estate agent John Coleman, entirely manageable.

Set within mature gardens and parkland, the property features a traditional estate courtyard and coach house, a magnificently restored walled garden and Richardson greenhouses and the historic remains of an Augustinian priory at Kirkham Abbey, founded in 1122 and managed by English Heritage.

John, head of agency at GSC Grays, who is selling the estate, says: “Anne Henson lived there on her own for a number of years and did her best to look after it.

"She has done lovely things and spent money on making sure that it’s still a fabulous estate, for instance doing up the walled garden and spending money restoring the greenhouse, at a huge expense. On so many estates, those are the things that have been left to fall down.”

The drawing room at Kirkham Hall. Picture: GSC Grays

He adds: "The reason that she was able to do that was because the house is gorgeous but it;s not too big. This is a six bedroom family home, just a slightly grander one. Because of its scale, it’s managable and it doesn’t suck the coffers dry.”

The residential and agricultural estate includes a farming enterprise of approximately 845 acres with a central steading, productive arable and grassland and over 215 acres of managed woodland.

There are three farmhouses and 11 cottages ranging from two and three-bedroom cottages through to five and six-bedroom farmhouses, with the majority currently let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies, along with two Regulated Tenancies.

During the Second World War, Kirkham Abbey was used by the military training for the D-Day landings. On March 22, 1944 King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth, on her first official engagement with her parents, visited the Kirkham Estate to inspect troops and watch military demonstrations.

The entrance hall at Kirkham Hall. Picture: GSC Grays

Nine days later, Prime Minister Winston Churchill also visited the estate and inspected troops, witnessing river crossings and the operation of waterproofed vehicles.

Kirkham Hall was designed and built by renowned architect J Harper on the hillside overlooking the River Derwent between 1838-1839.

The house contains much of its original interior decorative features, including an elegant staircase and galleried landing, ornate fireplaces, wide corridors and generous proportions throughout.

The impressive entrance to the Hall leads to a spectacular reception hall, galleried landing and hanging stone staircase. The reception rooms are beautifully proportioned and designed for entertaining.

"Mrs Henson enjoyed throwing a party, there’s no doubt about that,” says John. “The parties were held there quite regularly. There’s a great room in the basement, which would have been one of the staff rooms but it’s got lovely drawings on the wall reflecting past parties at the house. It makes you smile when you go down there.”

There are four main bedrooms and four bathrooms positioned at each corner of the house and a former staff quarters and separate self-contained flat which could quite easily be incorporated back into the main accommodation. There is a sizeable lower ground floor which includes wine cellars, various staff rooms and a party room, which all offer considerable scope for change.

The Kirkham Estate is for sale as whole, in accordance with the wishes outlined in Anne Henson’s will.

"Most estates come to the market offered in many lots to widen the net for potential buyers,” says John. “It’s very unusual that in this case it’s all or nothing and it’s a bit special as a result.”

"It is pretty unique in terms of its scale and size and the fact that it is a viable estate so I think it will attract both national and international buyers,” says John. “What we tend to find is that people who buy estates in the north have an affinity with the north.”

He adds: “An estate like this always attracts international interest. Over the last six months we’ve seen more US investors looking further afield than flats in London. We always get interest from Europe and Scandinavia in particular.”