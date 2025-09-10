The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We just all fell in love with the house,” says occupational therapist Saskia Poller, 61, who grew up in Bentley Square as the eldest of the five children of Anne and David Cove.

“It felt like a home. But it had been empty for two years. It was relatively derelict, there was only a standpipe in the kitchen, ice on the inside of windows, the only heating was two gas fires. I was 14 when we moved in, just before Christmas. That was certainly one to remember.”

Born in 1662, and educated first in Latin by his mother, then as a pupil at Wakefield Grammar School, Bentley, the son of a yeoman farmer, went to St John’s College, Cambridge, at the age of 14, garnering scholarships and academic accolades, before becoming Master of Trinity College in 1700, and eventually, the university’s Regius Professor of Divinity.

Generous, well-tended gardens include lawned areas, two ponds, apple trees, plum trees and raspberry bushes. Picture: Manning Stainton

Bentley specialised in translating and reappraising classical texts, which often embroiled him in controversy. Recorded as outspoken and egotistical, he’s known as the "founder of historical philology", the study of language in oral and written sources, and widely credited with establishing the English school of Hellenism, based in the Greek religion of worshipping more than one god. In 1892, his fellow classicist and poet A. E. Housman called Bentley “the greatest scholar that England or perhaps that Europe ever bred”. A blue plaque on the wall at the entrance to the street testifies to this famous Yorkshireman’s birthplace in Oulton.

David, a Cambridge academic, moved north because he had been offered the Chair in Genetics at the University of Leeds, becoming one of the youngest professors in the country at the time. Saskia says her father loved the connection with Cambridge Bentley Square represented.

He died last year, survived by Anne, and the family have decided to sell. The £700,000 semi-detached house - the original building had long ago been divided into two – has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, pantry, office, an upstairs living room as well as two reception rooms on the ground floor and a two-storey 1579 sq ft barn. With a small kitchen, shower room and WC, the barn has been fully renovated and pressed into service for Christmas and Cove family parties, as well as local fundraising events.

The blue plaque at the entrance to the street provides a brief biography of classical scholar Richard Bentley, who was born here. Picture: Manning Stainton

David was so interested in the house he completed an qualification in local history so he could research its history. Saskia has handed over her father’s work to the West Yorkshire Archives Service in Leeds. But the family’s own fond memories, from learning how to mix concrete as children to help with their home’s restoration, to the jams and chutneys Anne and David made with fruit from the garden, live on in their hearts.