Historic stone built stable yard with development potential for sale in the horse racing town of Middleham
Middleham is an historic horse racing town with a medieval castle at its heart and beautiful countryside on its doorstep. Manor House Stables has a substantial Grade II listed range of stables and loose boxes set around a traditional courtyard and turnout yard. The buildings are of traditional stone construction.
The stable yard also comes with a one acre paddock. Selling agents Robin Jessop say: “The property is being sold without planning permission. However, due to the appearance, nature and location of the stable yard, there is considerable potential development value for conversion, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.”
For details contact www.robinjessop.co.uk