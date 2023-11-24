All Sections
Historic stone built stable yard with development potential for sale in the horse racing town of Middleham

With a guide price of £250,000 to £300,000, Manor House Stables in Middleham looks tempting, not least because there is potential for conversion. It should also appeal to those with equestrian interests and the location could not be better.
By Sharon Dale
Published 24th Nov 2023, 05:00 GMT

Middleham is an historic horse racing town with a medieval castle at its heart and beautiful countryside on its doorstep. Manor House Stables has a substantial Grade II listed range of stables and loose boxes set around a traditional courtyard and turnout yard. The buildings are of traditional stone construction.

The stable yard also comes with a one acre paddock. Selling agents Robin Jessop say: “The property is being sold without planning permission. However, due to the appearance, nature and location of the stable yard, there is considerable potential development value for conversion, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.”

The historic stone-built stables and outbuildings have potential for conversion but planning permission has not been applied for

The historic stone-built stables and outbuildings have potential for conversion but planning permission has not been applied for Photo: Robin Jessop

The beautiful stone stables are Grade II listed

The beautiful stone stables are Grade II listed Photo: Robin Jessop

While the property has potential for conversion, it could also remain as stables.

While the property has potential for conversion, it could also remain as stables. Photo: Robin Jessop

The buildings are of traditional stone construction and are substantial in nature and amount to a total of nearly 4,200 ft2.

The buildings are of traditional stone construction and are substantial in nature and amount to a total of nearly 4,200 ft2. Photo: Robin Jessop

