Holiday camp entrepreneur Billy Butlin's old house on the Yorkshire coast for sale for £2.7million

The White House was built in the Primrose Valley near Filey in the 1930s and has since been converted into two apartments, four beach chalets and a games room.

Sir Billy bought the property in 1945, when he set up his Filey holiday camp nearby.

The Art Deco house was built in 1936

After his retirement to Jersey, death in 1980 and the camp's eventual closure in 1983, the building fell into disuse and was empty when the current owners bought it in 2009.

Brothers Mark and David Hunter and their friend Gary Mason, all from Filey, restored the 'rundown' property.

There is a private wrap-around terrace and access to the beach.

The property is for sale as a going concern, by informal tender, with offers to Nicholsons of Filey by November 1.