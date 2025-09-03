Home Buyers Invited to First Look at New Copmanthorpe Community
Ahead of the imminent launch of Barratt Homes’ Russet Park development in Copmanthorpe, prospective purchasers are being encouraged to attend a preview event on Thursday September 4 between 4pm and 7pm.
Taking place at Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre, Barons Crescent, Copmanthorpe, York the event will give interested house hunters a chance to view the plans for the 75-home community, and learn more about the first release of properties.
Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are excited for the launch of our brand-new Russet Park development in Copmanthorpe, and look forward to providing a preview of the first homes available this Thursday.
“It’s a great opportunity to be among the first to hear of the new homes available to reserve, and we encourage anyone interested to attend and speak with our expert sales team to find out how to make a convenient and affordable move.”
Located in the popular, semi-rural village of Copmanthorpe on Moor Lane, Russet Park is an exciting new development of one to five bedroom homes.
A stone's throw away from York, new home buyers will have all the essentials on the doorstep. Families can move with peace of mind, knowing Copmanthorpe Primary School is within walking distance and a selection of secondary schools and colleges are also in proximity.
Anyone keen to attend the preview event at Russet Park is encouraged to drop-in at Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday September 4.
Ahead of the full launch of the development in mid-September, home buyers looking for more details are encouraged to visit the website.