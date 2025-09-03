Home Buyers Invited to First Look at New Copmanthorpe Community

Property seekers in North Yorkshire are being invited to an exciting pre-launch event to take a first look at a brand-new housing development.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the imminent launch of Barratt Homes’ Russet Park development in Copmanthorpe, prospective purchasers are being encouraged to attend a preview event on Thursday September 4 between 4pm and 7pm.

Taking place at Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre, Barons Crescent, Copmanthorpe, York the event will give interested house hunters a chance to view the plans for the 75-home community, and learn more about the first release of properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire West, said: “We are excited for the launch of our brand-new Russet Park development in Copmanthorpe, and look forward to providing a preview of the first homes available this Thursday.

A typical Barratt Homes street scene

“It’s a great opportunity to be among the first to hear of the new homes available to reserve, and we encourage anyone interested to attend and speak with our expert sales team to find out how to make a convenient and affordable move.”

Located in the popular, semi-rural village of Copmanthorpe on Moor Lane, Russet Park is an exciting new development of one to five bedroom homes.

A stone's throw away from York, new home buyers will have all the essentials on the doorstep. Families can move with peace of mind, knowing Copmanthorpe Primary School is within walking distance and a selection of secondary schools and colleges are also in proximity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone keen to attend the preview event at Russet Park is encouraged to drop-in at Copmanthorpe Recreation Centre between 4pm and 7pm on Thursday September 4.