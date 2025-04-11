Homebuyers open new showhome at development in South Otterington

The lounge of the Milford showhome at the Lovell Saints Green site.

Two homebuyers cut the ribbon to open a new showhome at a Lovell development in South Otterington.

Shirley, Neil, and Karen, who have reserved properties at Saints Green at Peggy’s Field, conducted the official opening ceremony at the development on Friday 4 April.

Saints Green marks Lovell's first development in the North East region, where the company is building new homes for the private market.

The buyers had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the VIP event, where the three-bedroom Milford type showhome was declared open. On Saturday 5 April, the housebuilder held a launch event at the site, where the property was unveiled to the general public.

The Milford showhome at the Lovell North East Saints Green development in South Otterington.

Rebecca Darby, Head of Sales for Lovell North East, said: “It was lovely to welcome Shirley Walker and Neil and Karen Duffy to perform the official opening ceremony for our new showhome as they look forward to moving into their new homes at the development.

“Saints Green offers a diverse range of properties designed to appeal to a variety of buyers, from first-time homeowners to growing families. With the show home now open, we’re excited to give prospective buyers a glimpse of what it would be like to live in a new home here”

Saints Green will feature 30 private homes – a mix of 20 three and four-bedroom houses and 10 two-bedroom bungalows. The site will also include 12 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership, including four one-bedroom apartments and eight three and four-bedroom houses.

Rebecca said: “The launch at Saints Green represents a very significant milestone in the history of Lovell as it is the first time that the company’s North East region has released properties onto the private market. Construction is progressing well and we hope to be in a position to hand over the keys to the first residents in July.”