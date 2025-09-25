Homes for under £150,000 still available in Yorkshire despite UK market crunch

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Great Britain, only 12 per cent of homes currently for sale fall below the £150,000 mark, according to property website Zoopla. Yet the picture varies widely by region, with Yorkshire and the Humber continuing to provide better opportunities for budget-conscious buyers compared to the South.

Darlington in County Durham, which falls under the Yorkshire and Humber region for this research, is highlighted as one of the most affordable areas, where 38 per cent of properties on the market are priced under £150,000.

The analysis also highlights the diversity of property types available in Yorkshire within this price range. One-bedroom flats account for 21 per cent of listings under £150,000, two-bedroom flats make up 24 per cent, two-bedroom houses comprise 26 per cent, and three-bedroom houses represent 22 per cent. This variety stands in contrast to the South of England, where affordable homes are largely limited to small flats or shared ownership schemes.

Daniel Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla

Across the UK, the North East leads the way in terms of affordability, with 41 per cent of homes for sale priced below £150,000. Scotland follows closely at 30 per cent. In stark contrast, just two per cent of properties in London and seven per cent in the South East fall into this price bracket, making it significantly more challenging for buyers in those areas to enter the market.

Sunderland has been identified as the most affordable location in the country, with nearly half of all homes for sale listed under £150,000. In Scotland, Aberdeen offers a similar picture, with 49 per cent of properties falling into this category. Both cities provide a strong mix of property types, with coastal access, local amenities, and good educational institutions making them attractive to a wide range of buyers.

Other affordability hotspots include Blackpool in the North West, where 39 per cent of listings are below £150,000. Even in the South, some locations buck the regional trend. In Croydon, seven per cent of homes fall under this threshold, offering an entry point into the London market, although typically in the form of smaller, one-bedroom flats.

In London, 64 per cent of homes under £150,000 are one-bedroom flats, and half of these are shared ownership. Similar patterns are seen in the South East and East of England, where over 70 per cent of affordable listings are flats. Densely populated cities such as Portsmouth and Peterborough continue to be dominated by this type of housing, reflecting both land shortages and high demand.

Daniel Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, said: “The North East and Scotland are clear hotspots for budget-conscious buyers, with a significant proportion of homes for sale priced under £150,000.

"In these areas, affordability doesn't just mean a low price tag; it also means more choice. We're seeing a high concentration of two and three-bedroom houses, providing real options for families and those seeking more space.”

He added: “However, the story is very different in London and the South East. Here, homes under £150,000 are a rare find, and when they do appear, they are almost exclusively flats, often available through shared ownership.