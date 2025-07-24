The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And yesterday it was unveiled in Sheffield where it has been named Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East at the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

The Princess Royal had visited too.

She spent time with people with spinal injuries and their families, NHS staff as well as meeting Horatio’s Garden founders Dr Olivia and David Chapple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The New Horatio's Garden at the Princess Royal Spinal Cord Injuries Centre at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield. Head Gardener Ruth Calder is pictured at work in the new garden. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

She toured the garden, observing a gardening session with head gardener Ruth Calder and met its designers Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg, appeal ambassador actor George Robinson and the supporters who have helped bring it to life.

She planted an Aruncus ‘Horatio’ and unveiled a plaque to officially declare it open.

Horatio's Garden Sheffield & East started two years ago as a show garden which won Best in Show and gold at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2023 and was the first garden at Chelsea designed for people with mobility needs.

It is now one of eight extraordinary gardens in the heart of NHS spinal injury rehabilitation centres, where people can spend many months after a life-changing spinal injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by Charlotte Harris and Hugo Bugg from Harris Bugg Studio, Horatio’s Garden Sheffield & East is inspired by the history, geography and industry of Yorkshire including a water feature from Sheffield cutlery casts and stone cairns built by fifth-generation master stone wallers Lydia and Bert Noble.

Dr Olivia Chapple, founder of Horatio’s Garden said: “With Her Royal Highness’s long association with spinal cord injuries and having opened the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Centre in 1995, Her Royal Highness really understands how vital the garden will be to people as they adjust and find a way to navigate the future.”

Appeal Ambassador George Robinson, known for his role in the Netflix series Sex Education, spent seven and a half months in rehabilitation at the spinal injury centre here following a high-level spinal injury playing rugby in South Africa 2015.

He said: “I know what a transformative difference this garden would have made to me here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret Coles, who has been rehabilitating at the centre since May said: “The garden is amazing – there is so much to look at and it has such a healing effect.

"My dad was a Yorkshire stonemason and to see the incredible craftsmanship in the garden is beautiful."

Annette Laban, Chair of Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation said: “We are delighted to have opened Horatio’s Garden at the Princess Royal Spinal Injuries Unit.