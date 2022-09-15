The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 8.3% annual growth – though still the lowest in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The average East Riding house price in July was £219,911, Land Registry figures show –a 1.3% increase on June.

Over the month, the picture was less good than that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices increased 3.1%, and the East Riding increase was lower than the 2% rise for the UK as a whole.

House prices increased in the East Riding of Yorkshire in July

Across the UK, the average house price leapt by 15.5% in the year to July, marking the biggest increase in 19 years.

But the increase in annual inflation was mainly because of “a base effect” from the falls in prices seen this time last year, as a result of changes in the stamp duty holiday, the ONS said.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in the East Riding rose by £17,000 – putting the area bottom of Yorkshire and the Humber’s 21 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Hambleton, where property prices increased on average by 19.6%, to £302,000.

Owners of semi-detached houses in the East Riding saw the biggest improvement in property prices in July – they increased 1.5%, to £204,058 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 8.5%.

Increases in the price of other types of property included: detached: up 1.2% monthly; 9.4% annually; £326,395 average; Terraced: up 1.5% monthly; 7.5% annually; £163,848 average; Flats: up 1.2% monthly; up 2.2% annually; £106,974 average.

First-time buyers in the East Riding spent an average of £181,000 on their property – £13,000 more than a year ago, and £37,000 more than in July 2017.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £247,000 on average in July – 36.5% more than first-time buyers.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in Harrogate – £340,000 on average, around 1.5 times more than in the East Riding.

Harrogate properties cost 2.4 times as much as homes in Hull (£139,000 average), at the other end of the scale.