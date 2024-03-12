House that played a part in TVs All Creatures Great and Small is up for sale

Ghyll House also neighbours the property that plays the part of Skeldale House, Siegried Farnon’s home and veterinary practice in the Channel 5 adaptation of the books written by Alfred Wight, who is better known by his pen name James Herriot,

Interest is in the property looks set to be keen thanks to its location, period features and its square footage. The historic, stone-built home is set over three floors and is tucked away in row of terraced homes adjacent to the village square.

It is on the market with Harrison Boothman estate agents for £495,000 and has a wealth of charm and character including stone mullioned windows, fantastic views over Grassington's rooftops to surrounding countryside, and that remarkable stone fireplace.The accommodation includes a large living room and a dining kitchen with free-standing and integrated appliances. On the first floor there is a landing with store cupboard and additional staircase, a large main bedroom with storage cupboard, a four piece suite house bathroom including a bath and a separate shower enclosure.

On the second floor there are two more double bedrooms, while outside, there is a stone flagged yard and flowerbed.(Sign up for our weekly Yorkshire Heritage newsletter)

Surrounded by the beautiful countryside and laying adjacent to the River Wharfe, Grassington has an impressive range of amenities including a Post Office, a convenience store, a medical centre with dentist, a hardware shop, a range of other shops and a choice of places to eat and drink.

There is also a pre school, primary and secondary schooling and the local area is renowned for its stunning scenery providing an excellent landscape for walking, fishing, cycling, fell running, horse riding and a range of other outdoor pursuits. Skipton nine miles away to the South, providing more extensive shopping and recreational facilities including a railway station providing regular daily services to Leeds and Bradford. For more details on the sale of Ghyll House contact Harrison Boothman, Skipton, tel:01756 799993.

1 . Georgian gem The house dates to the Georhgian era and is set over three levels Photo: Harrison Boothman Photo Sales

2 . Welcome home The house has is tucked away but close to the high street and all its amenities Photo: Harrison Boothman Photo Sales

3 . Star of the small screen The magnificent stone fireplace has featured in the lastest All Creatures Great and Small TV series Photo: Harrison Boothman Photo Sales